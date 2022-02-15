Geraldine and Plainview girls basketball teams advanced to the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional following respective sub-regional victories Monday night.
At Sylvania High School, Gracey Johnson scored a game-high 43 points with 13 rebounds as Geraldine staved off Sylvania’s comeback attempt for a 71-58 win.
Geraldine, Class 3A, Area 12 runner-up, plays Ohatchee in the Northeast Regional semifinal round at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday. Tip-off time is scheduled for 6 p.m., but is subject to change.
Ohatchee, Area 11 champion, advanced after beating Saks 66-40 in Monday’s sub-regional round.
In Monday’s sub-regional contest in Sylvania, the Bulldogs took a 38-21 halftime lead before Sylvania cut the deficit to single digits late in the third quarter.
Harlee Turner scored a follow-up layup with 1:21 remaining in the third to pull the Rams within 46-37. Johnson added two free throws during a one-and-one free-throw shooting situation with 6.5 seconds to play in the period, extending Geraldine’s advantage to 48-39 by the end of the period.
Johnson was 18 of 23 from the foul line on the night, including four straight makes to extend the Bulldogs to a 52-39 lead with 6:37 left in regulation.
Sylvania’s Ambriel Stopyak scored a jump shot in the paint and Leianna Currie assisted Turner with a 3-pointer from the wing before Abby Santiago dished to Currie for a 3 to slice the scoring gap to 58-51 with 3:55 to play.
Two more free throws by Johnson gave Geraldine a 10-point lead with 2:34 left. She finished with a 4-for-6 shooting effort from the foul line in the closing minutes.
While Johnson, who made five 3-point baskets, was the lone Geraldine player to score in double figures, JJ Dismuke finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Alexis Powell scored six points and rebounds and Shelby Trester scored seven points.
Currie and Stopyak paced the Area 14 champion Rams with 17 points apiece, Turner added 11 points and Lilley Frost chipped in six points.
Sylvania, ending its season with the loss, held an 18-14 lead by the end of the opening period.
Plainview 61, Collinsville 42:
Kami Sanders tallied four 3-point baskets and led Plainview with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 61-42 victory against Collinsville in the 3A sub-regional round at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Monday night.
Saydi Jackson finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, Ali Price scored 10 points with seven rebounds and five assists and Mylie Butler added eight points for the Area 14 runner-up Bears, who advanced to the Northeast Regional at JSU.
Plainview plays Area 9 champion Childersburg at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Thursday. Tip time was yet to be determined when The Times-Journal went to press.
For Collinsville, which finishes its season after winning the Area 12 championship, was led by Tyla Tatum’s 18 points. Kayla Beene scored 16 points.
Sanders and Jackson scored all of Plainview’s 14 first-quarter points to help the visitors take a 14-5 lead.
Sanders sank a pair of 3-pointers and Butler added five points in the second period for Plainview, while Tatum added seven points and shot 5 of 6 from the foul line to close the period.
The Panthers shot 7 of 10 from the foul line in the second quarter and trailed 33-14 at intermission.
After pushing its lead to 45-24 by the end of the third quarter, Plainview added 16 fourth-quarter points to maintain a double-digit lead.
Beene made four 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter, leading Collinsville’s 18-point final effort.
Plainview finished the game with a 46-24 rebounding advantage.
Hazel Green 73, Fort Payne 16:
Fort Payne trailed by 18 at the end of the opening period and finished its season with a 73-16 loss at Hazel Green in a 6A sub-regional game Monday night.
Graidin Haas paced the Area 15 runner-up Wildcats with six points.
Hazel Green, the Area 16 champion, extended its lead to 45-10 by halftime and 62-16 entering the final period.
Leah Brooks scored a game-high 22 points for Hazel Green and Samiya Steele added eight points.
Spring Garden 52, Ider 37:
Kinsley Carson finished with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets, as Ider fell 52-37 at Spring Garden in the AHSAA Class 2A sub-regional round Monday night.
Savannah Seals and Kennzie Smith contributed eight points apiece for the Hornets, who closed their season as the Area 15 runner-up.
Neely Walsh splashed home six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points for Spring Garden, the Area 12 champion.
Spring Garden maintained a 19-4 lead entering the second period, 39-17 at halftime and 43-35 by the end of the third period.
The following sub-regional games were played Tuesday night and not completed before press time:
GIRLS
Class 1A
Northeast Regional
-Valley Head at Decatur Heritage
BOYS
Northeast Regional
Class 1A
-Valley Head at Decatur Heritage
Northeast Regional
Class 3A
-Geraldine at Plainview
-Sylvania at Hokes Bluff
