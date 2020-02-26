PREP BASEBALL: Fort Payne held scoreless at Alexandria

The Fort Payne baseball team was limited to two hits in an 8-0 loss at Alexandria on Tuesday.
Ben Perry and Troy McCormick had a hit apiece for the Wildcats (3-1).
Dylan Wisener surrendered four hits for no runs with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 innings, and Dalton Gray allowed eight runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 1 inning in relief.
Alexandria’s Landon Comer picked up the win with five strikeouts and no walks and allowing no runs on one hit in 5 innings. Connor Norris tossed 2 innings, giving up one hit for no runs with three strikeouts and no walks.
Dylan DiGangi finished the game with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Micah Shaddix added four RBIs and scored a run.
Barring any weather issue, the Wildcats are scheduled to host Southside at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with a junior varsity game following at 6:30 p.m.
