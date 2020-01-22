Geraldine’s Mayfield wins 3200-meter run at MLK meet

Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield won the Class 1A-5A boys 3200-meter run at the Martin Luther King Indoor Track and Field Classic in Birmingham on Monday.
Clocking in at 9:43.02, Mayfield finished 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Hollis Johnson of Catholic-Montgomery at the CrossPlex Athletic Facility.
Geraldine’s Jamison Rowell placed 61st in the 1A-5A boys 400-meter dash and 35th in the 1A-5A boys long jump. Teammate Ezekiel Anderson was 75th in the 1A-5A boys 800-meter run, and Fyffe’s Bryce Totherow finished 111th.
Fort Payne’s Madi Wallace finished fourth in the 6A-7A girls 60-meter hurdles, and teammate Maggie Groat was 43rd.
Fyffe’s Chloe Hatch placed 45th in the 1A-5A girls 400-meter dash. Alivia Hatch was 57th and Amber McAbee finished 64th. Geraldine’s Sloan Rodriguez placed 91st.
Alivia Hatch placed 57th in the 1A-5A girls 60-meter dash and teammates Emily Posey and Adyson Bailey finished 71st and 74th, respectively. Geraldine’s Jodie Willis was 109th.
Rodriguez finished 62nd in the 1A-5A girls 800-meter run.
Fyffe’s Kaitlyn Woodall was 55th in the 1A-5A girls 1600-meter run.
Bailey had a 41st-place finish in the 1A-5A girls long jump.
Fyffe’s Emma Watkins was 23rd in the 1A-5A girls shot put.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.