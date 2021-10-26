Sylvania's Hughes runs to player of the week honor

After receiving 36% of the online voting, Sylvania's Styles Hughes is The Times-Journal Player of the Week.
Hughes rushed for 141 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown to help the Rams topple East Limestone 35-21 last Friday night.
In his rushing effort, Hughes averaged 6.7 yards per attempt.
As a receiver, he made three catches for 23 yards.
Defensively, he added four tackles for Sylvania in its final regular-season road game of the 2021 campaign.
