Collinsville’s Isbell growing volleyball program by sharing passion for sport

COLLINSVILLE — Casey Isbell’s love for volleyball has always been undeniable.
She went from practicing in the gym to practicing at home. Now in her third year as Collinsville’s head coach, Isbell wants to continue sharing her passion for the sport with the school’s young players.
“Collinsville has phenomenal athletes. I truly believe we have some of the best athletes in the county,” Isbell said. “I just hope that I can help create a program that helps and motivates girls to love the game of volleyball as much as I do. There is no doubt we have amazing softball and basketball teams, so I would love to see our volleyball program right up there with the other programs at our school.”
Isbell said the best way Collinsville’s program can grow is by exposing players to volleyball at a younger age.
“I feel it is imperative to start a developmental program for those younger kids,” Isbell said. “I know several of our county schools participated in the developmental league in Guntersville. We need to spark the interest for this sport young, and help it grow from there.
“...There are many opportunities now to start teaching and developing their skills earlier.”
Isbell said last season didn’t turn out like she or her players had hoped. She said the team would be playing opponents closely in several matches but had trouble closing them out.
The Panthers return five original varsity players with a couple coming back who Isbell promoted from junior varsity to varsity.
“This program is a growing program and I hope that in the near future we are the ones at the top playing for that state championship,” Isbell said.
Collinsville and Ruhama Junior High School students interested in playing volleyball this fall are invited to attend a volleyball skills camp at the Ruhama Junior High School gymnasium Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28.
Cost of attendance is $40. Required forms for participation can be picked up by Collinsville students in the school’s main office from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday.
Ruhama Junior High School is located at 3371 County Road 81 in Fort Payne.
A skills session for students in grades 7-8 will be from 8:30-11 a.m. each day. Grades 9-12 are scheduled from noon-2:30 p.m. each day.
Collinsville High School volleyball tryouts will be held Wednesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 30. Tryouts for grades 7-8 will be from 8-10 a.m. each day. Tryouts for grades 9-12 will be from 10 a.m.-noon each day.
