Quick Hits: Fort Payne’s McPherson kicks another game-winner for Bengals

Fort Payne native Evan McPherson completed the Cincinnati Bengals’ comeback by kicking a 35-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday night.
McPherson, a rookie who was drafted from the University of Florida and played at Fort Payne High School, kicked his second game-winner in his first four NFL games.
Joe Burrow’s 25-yard completion to tight end C.J. Uzomah set up McPherson’s winning kick.
For the season, McPherson brought his field-goal total to 5 of 6, while making 11 of 11 extra-point kick attempts.
The victory placed the Bengals atop the NFC East with a 3-1 record, while keeping the Jaguars winless.
AHSAA Volleyball Spotlight features DeKalb players
DeKalb County players were among those included in the AHSAA Volleyball Spotlight this week.
The AHSAA’s weekly compilation of top volleyball performances and milestones from around the state featured Fyffe’s Libby White and Geraldine’s Jaden Dismuke.
White totaled 194 assists, 27 digs and 10 blocks in eight matches for the Class 3A Red Devils.
Geraldine’s Dismuke tallied 128 digs, 17 assists and eight aces in seven matches.
Outfield Angels score 64 runs
The Outfield Angels baseball team powered past Dr. Anthony Vizzinia’s office 64-0 in Fort Payne.
The team, made up of more than 40 players, is celebrating its 10th year as the area’s largest special needs baseball team for all ages.
The team plays at 5:30 p.m. each Thursday through November.
For more information on the Outfield Angels, call 256-997-6980.
