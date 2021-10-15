The Plainview and Ider volleyball teams won respective area championships Thursday, advancing to the AHSAA Super North Regional next week.
Plainview, a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A, Area 14 tournament, defeated No. 3 Sylvania 3-0 before topping top-seeded Fyffe 3-0 in the championship round at Fyffe High School.
The Bears advance to the Super North Regional at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, playing at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Ider downed No. 3 North Sand Mountain 3-0 before beating No. 1 Pisgah 3-0 in the final round of the 2A, Area 15 tournament at Pisgah High School, advancing to the AHSAA Super North Regional.
The Hornets are scheduled to play at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Von Braun Center.
