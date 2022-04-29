Finishing third and fourth, respectively, in sectional play, the Fyffe and Sylvania boys golf teams advanced to next week’s sub-state round.
Additionally, four DeKalb County individual golfers earned spots in the sub-state competition. The top-four teams and top-four individuals not on a sub-state qualifying team’s roster advanced.
In the Class 6A, Section 4 Boys Golf Tournament at Goose Pond Golf Club in Scottsboro on Monday, Fort Payne’s Tyler Coley carded a 76 to earn a spot in the sub-state round. Coley was the only Fort Payne boy to advance. Athens won the sectional with a 307, Cullman placed second with a 311, Hartselle was third (318) and Muscle Shoals (319) finished fourth.
Fyffe posted a 399 to finish third at the 3A, Section 3 Boys Golf Tournament, and Sylvania compiled a 400 to earn the fourth and final sub-state qualifying position Tuesday. With a 336, Westbrook Christian won the sectional and Piedmont (394) was runner-up.
Sylvania’s Logan Wilks shot a 78 to tie Westbrook Christian’s Eli Edge as the top individual leader. Fyffe’s Caleb Mitchell fired an 89 on the course to finish the sectional round with the fourth-best score, and Eli Butts shot a 92 gave him the sixth-best score. Plainview’s Luke Smith was the third individual sub-state qualifier, carding an 89.
Valley Head’s Lane Ingram fired a 79 at the Class 1A/2A, Section 3 Boys Golf Tournament at Plantation Golf Course in Scottsboro to advance as an individual in next week’s sub-state competition. North Sand Mountain (432) won the sectional and Athens Bible finished second with a 453. No other teams qualified for the sub-state round.
In girls’ competition, Fyffe’s Trinity Dobbins shot a 110 to become the third individual sub-state qualifier at the Class 1A/3A, Section 3 Girls Golf Tournament at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Glencoe. Pleasant Valley (301) finished as sectional champion, Piedmont (322) placed runner-up and Southeastern (338) was third. No fourth team qualified.
