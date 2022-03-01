Prattville Christian Academy’s big first-quarter lead was too large for Plainview to overcome.
Ali Price scored nine points with five assists and Kami Sanders and Lauren Jimmerson added seven points apiece, as the Bears finished their season with a 53-36 loss to the Panthers in the semifinal round of the AHSAA Class 3A state playoffs at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Tuesday morning.
Plainview (27-9) made its first state semifinal-round appearance since 2003. In 2003, the Bears lost to Abbeville 66-39 in the 3A semifinals. Abbeville finished as the state runner-up after falling 57-48 to Lauderdale County in the state championship game.
“I’m proud of all these girls who had a great season. We didn’t have a bad practice all season,” Bears head coach Luke Griggs said. “...These girls came to battle every day.”
PCA (35-1) advanced to play the winner of the Susan Moore/Southside matchup in the state final at 12:30 p.m. Friday. The Susan Moore/Southside game was not completed before press time.
Hannah Jones (21 points, 17 rebounds) had 15 points with 11 rebounds at halftime as PCA raced to a 24-3 lead by the end of the opening period and maintained a 35-14 advantage at intermission. The Panthers outrebounded Plainview 23-6 in the half, and the Bears shot 5 of 20 from the floor in the half.
“We knew it was going to be a fight. We had to play hard, do what Bears do,” Griggs said.
Hannah Regula scored a teardrop layup to end Plainview’s scoring drought at the 5:35 mark of the second period to pull her team within 24-5. Seconds later, Sawyer Hulgan added a 3-pointer from the wing.
Regula sank a 3-pointer with 1:03 to play to cut the deficit to 16, before Jones scored in the paint with 34 seconds to play.
In the third, Jimmerson made a 3-pointer from the corner to narrow the gap to 49-28 with 2:54 remaining before Price added a layup before time expired.
“(The Bears) are a great team, so you know they’re going to fight and try to get back into the game,” PCA assistant coach Jim Graham said.
Ella Jane Connell scored 12 points with seven rebounds and five assists and Avery Rogers chipped in 10 points, as PCA finished with 39 rebounds to Plainview’s 20. The Panthers committed 26 turnovers while the Bears tallied 16.
A Jimmerson free throw with 2:54 left in regulation brought Plainview within 51-36.
At last week’s Northeast Regional Finals in Jacksonville, the Plainview beat Geraldine 76-50 to earn the program’s first state semifinal advancement under Griggs’ leadership. Saydi Jackson’s double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds paced Plainview and netted regional tournament MVP honors.
