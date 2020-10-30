Robinson, Hornets rush into AHSAA history

IDER — When Ider head coach Miles Keith got word of running back Hunter Robinson surpassing the 400-yard rushing mark during the fourth quarter of the Hornets’ season finale against Whitesburg Christian, the second-year coach decided to let the sophomore back get a few more carries.
The result was a 48-30 win and an entry into AHSAA football history.
Robinson capped Ider’s season with an AHSAA season-high 462 yards rushing on 32 attempts with three touchdowns, yardage good for the fifth-best single-game rushing performance in AHSAA football history, according to the AHSAA Record Book.
“You’re just kind of in awe of it all. It was kind of crazy,” Keith said of the historic night for Robinson and Ider’s football team.
Ider finished the game against Whitesburg Christian with 607 yards rushing on 63 attempts as a team and added 57 yards passing for 664 total yards. The 607 team rushing yards ranked eighth-best all-time in the AHSAA.
“It was a really big deal for our team,” Robinson said of Ider’s rushing success in the finale. “We fought and did what we could do. We came out of the game on top and it meant a lot to us.”
Robinson, a sophomore whose skill set allowed him to be incorporated into different areas of Ider’s offense and defense this season, was recognized in this week’s AHSAA Football Spotlight. The AHSAA Football Spotlight is a weekly online article compiling the previous week’s top performances in Alabama high school football and is available to readers on the AHSAA’s website.
According to the AHSAA, Parrish High School’s Tony Dixon, who starred for the University of Kentucky in college, set the AHSAA single-game rushing record in 2003 with 531 yards on 21 carries in a wild 81-58 win against Hubbertville. Gaylesville’s Jerry Stancil had 470 yards on 23 carries in a 48-28 win against Spring Garden in 2004, and Daleville’s Jalen White had the next two top performances – both in 2019 – with 465 yards on 26 carries in a 70-51 win vs. Geneva County and followed with 463 yards and eight touchdowns on just nine carries as Daleville beat Barbour County 78-26. Cherokee County’s Michael Perry had the fifth-best all-time rushing performance with 457 yards on 30 carries in a 48-30 victory against Hokes Bluff in 1991.
Robinson’s performance edged out an all-round effort by Dale County defensive standout Christian Ross in the Warriors’ 21-15 double-overtime win against Straughn in Class 4A, Region 2 that sealed the third playoff seed this season.
The individual success Robinson achieved came through the natural progression of the game. Robinson relied on the trust of his teammates and coaches just as they relied on him.
“I wasn’t really concerned with my stats. I was more concerned with helping us get the win,” he said. “It wouldn’t have happened without the whole team, our coaches doing what they love to do. None of it would’ve happened without the whole team.”
During the finale, Ider had two of Robinson’s 50-plus-yard touchdown runs negated due to penalties. Keith said Robinson would’ve come close to breaking Dixon’s single-game rushing record if those two runs had not been called back.
“Hunter started out the season at receiver and cornerback and those fit him really well,” Keith said. “We talked about things we could do to get him the ball quicker to where the defense wouldn’t have a bead on him.
“Our offensive line blocked their tails off and made holes. We just got a bunch of extra (players) in there and we took advantage of it.”
The Hornets dealt with tragedy off the field and adversity on the field this season. The school and community mourned the passing of principal Cyrus Frost. A few weeks later, the football team was forced to forfeit a pair of crucial region games due to COVID-19-related concerns.
Through it all, Ider managed to light up the night on the field one last time in 2020, pumping some positive energy into the community that had endured so much.
“It was a lot of fun and our kids needed that,” Keith said. “(After) losing Mr. Frost and having to quarantine for two weeks, it was good to just cut loose and have a good time.”
Said Robinson: “Just going out there and playing the game we love, it meant a lot. It really did.”
After three narrow losses in a row, including a 34-27 overtime loss to Pisgah on Oct. 8, the Hornets dropped to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in Class 2A, Region 7 and out of the playoff race.
Then came the Oct. 23 game against Whitesburg Christian and Ider ended it with a bang.
“We went into that last game wanting to have a good time and put everything together and that’s what we did,” Keith said. “It meant a lot that those seniors could go out with a win and it was something that we can build on.”
Ider closed its 2020 campaign at 2-8 overall and 1-5 in region play.
