FORT PAYNE — Cage Cochran committed to Yale University in February and will be recognized as a Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete regional winner next week.
Before he makes the leap to the Ivy League this fall, the Fyffe senior will be recognized among 52 senior student-athletes at the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Awards banquet during a televised broadcast next Monday at 6 p.m. on the AHSAA TV Network and the NFHS Network.
“It is such an amazing honor to have been recognized as a Bryant-Jordan scholar-athlete,” Cochran said. “There are so many great athletes in DeKalb County, and I hope that I can represent all the hard work and dedication that takes place across the county.”
The Bryant-Jordan Program, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, annually recognizes one student-athlete from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award category and the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete category.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation.
Cochran was accepted to Yale University in December 2019, as one of 800 accepted during the early action phase out of 6,000 applicants.
Cochran has interests in chemistry, but is looking to major in neuroscience or study the history of science, medicine and public health. He said Yale has flexible degree paths, allowing undergraduates to test out several different fields before committing to a major.
The Fyffe senior said he plans to attend medical school in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon or neurologist.
“(Cochran) comes from a very intelligent and successful family, and we know he will continue their tradition of success as he pursues academic goals in the medical field,” Fyffe principal Wayne Lyles said.
Cochran was elected senior class vice president and Beta Club president, by his peers and took dual enrollment classes. He was involved in afterschool activities, including football and competitive cheering.
A knee injury during his junior season prevented Cochran from being a part of Fyffe’s Class 2A state championship-winning football team in 2019, he said.
Cochran said he dedicated his senior year to academics and cheering competitions as a part of a competitive team in Birmingham.
Being a part of a cheer team allowed Cochran to travel to cities such as Indianapolis, Dallas, Miami and Orlando, Fla. He said his favorite city to compete in was Miami. While there, Cochran said he and his team attended a cheer camp with some of the best teams in the country. His last competition was a National Cheerleaders Association Nationals event in Dallas, where his team placed second.
Lyles said in his leadership positions, Cochran organized partnerships to assist the Fyffe Special Service Center and Fyffe Senior Citizens Center in creating student service programs.
Last summer, Cochran attended the University of Alabama, where he participated in a five-week rural health scholars program. He earned honors in chemistry and creative writing while attending the program.
Cochran said he’s always loved science, but his interest in chemistry specifically began while at UA.
“My professor for the class was outstanding, and I thoroughly enjoyed the labs,” he said. “After completing the program, I knew chemistry was something I wanted to pursue in college.”
Cochran traveled to New Haven, Conn., in February. He toured Yale’s campus, attended a chemistry class and had a meal with students.
Times-Journal reporter Cinthia Rico contributed to this report.
