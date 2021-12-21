Fort Payne opens Wills Valley Shootout with victories

The Fort Payne varsity basketball teams opened the 21st annual Wills Valley Shootout with wins Monday.
For the boys, Ethan Evett made four 3-point baskets and finished with 14 points, leading three in double-figure scoring in Fort Payne’s 62-47 victory against Lawrence County (Tenn.).
Connor Cash and Malik Turner contributed 10 points apiece and Darrell Prater scored nine points for Fort Payne (8-7).
The Wildcats took a 21-14 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 29-26 at intermission.
Fort Payne limited Lawrence to eight fourth-quarter points after taking a 46-39 advantage at the end of the third.
On the girls’ side, Graidin Haas’ 16 points led three Fort Payne players in double-digit scoring, as the team held off Sardis 57-52.
Lydia Crane and Libby Redden scored 11 points apiece and Brylan Gray added nine points for the Wildcats (11-4).
Jayda Lacks scored 23 points for Sardis (12-3).
At halftime, Fort Payne led 36-30. Haas scored 10 first-half points and Sydney Hickman added a pair of 3-point baskets.
The Wildcats maintained a 48-44 edge entering the final period, where they shot 8 of 12 from the foul line.
