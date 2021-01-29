Lane White led the Fort Payne Wildcats with a game-high 24 points in a 78-77 loss to the Arab Knights in Class 6A, Area 15 action in Arab on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (8-12, 0-4 6A, Area 15) led 41-37 at halftime and White scored all but five of their 17 third-quarter points to push it to 58-54 at the start of the fourth period.
Additional leading scorers for Fort Payne included Bryson Richey with 12 points, Kyler Rogers with 11 points, Malik Turner with 10 and Eli Kirby and Will Abbott with eight apiece.
Darian Lusk led the Knights with 20 points, Ed Johnson had 18 points, Will Cavender scored 16 and Wesson Johnson added 12.
Geraldine 75, Valley Head 33:
Connor Johnson’s 13 points and four rebounds led a balanced scoring night for the Geraldine Bulldogs en route to a win against the Valley Head Tigers at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Tuesday night.
Griffin Knight scored nine points with eight rebounds, Ridge Berry scored nine points with five rebounds, Redick Smith added nine points with five assists and four rebounds and Jett Berry chipped in nine points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (14-4), who finished with 21 assists on 31 field goals.
Other leading Geraldine contributors included Jaxon Colvin with eight points; Kaejuan Hatley with eight points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks; Colt Lusher with six points, four assists, three rebounds and two blocks; and Carlos Mann with six assists.
The Tigers (2-19) were led by Mason Vest’s eight points.
Geraldine led 26-10 leading into the second period and continued pushing the pace with ball movement and assisted baskets to lead 45-12 at the halftime break.
Skyline 71, Collinsville 43:
Billy Briggs finished with 16 points and Colton Wills 15 points as the Collinsville Panthers took a loss to the Skyline Vikings at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 21 points for the Vikings, while Jaylon Clements added 17 points and Chase Bickers chipped in 11 points.
Collinsville trailed 32-19 at the half and 53-33 by the end of the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.