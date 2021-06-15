Inductees
Buy Now

The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 is pictured. Pictured in front, from left, are Donny Jones, Butch Cassidy, Lane Young (representing Hall of Famer Mike Holtzclaw) and Bobby Jones; in back, from left, are Michael Dryer, Mike Shirey, Mick Hedgepeth and Brent Tinker.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Eight DeKalb County sports figures representing the Class of 2020 were enshrined in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Butch Cassidy, Michael Dryer, Mick Hedgepeth, Mike Holtzclaw, Brent Tinker, Bobby Jones, Mike Shirey and Donny Jones were inducted into the county’s hall of fame during a ceremony at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.

The induction of the Class of 2020 came after being postponed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.