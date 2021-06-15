Eight DeKalb County sports figures representing the Class of 2020 were enshrined in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Butch Cassidy, Michael Dryer, Mick Hedgepeth, Mike Holtzclaw, Brent Tinker, Bobby Jones, Mike Shirey and Donny Jones were inducted into the county’s hall of fame during a ceremony at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
The induction of the Class of 2020 came after being postponed last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.