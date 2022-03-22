Black Belt Academy taekwondo students compete in national tournament

Members of the Fort Payne Black Belt Academy participated in a national taekwondo tournament earlier this month.
Y.S. Chung, grand master and founder of the American Taekwondo Foundation, hosted the tournament, along with YMCA of Enterprise, Ala.
Tournament results for Black Belt Academy students: Gracie Hansen, first place in sparring; Brandon Reed, first and second in forms and sparring; David Mejia, first and second in board break and sparring; Tracey Anderson, first and second in forms and sparring; Ricky Baine, first in sparring and first in forms; Faith Roden, first and second in forms and sparring; Adelynn Watkins, second in forms and sparring; Joshua Gallegos, first and second in sparring; Stephanie Mejia, first in forms and sparring; Jacob Reed, first in sparring and second in forms.
