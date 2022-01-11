Fort Payne wins three events at Icebreaker Invitational

During its stint at the Icebreaker Invitational, the Fort Payne track and field team captured three first-place finishes at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday.
The girls 4x800-meter relay team, consisting of Maddie Jackson, Anahi Barboza, Reese McCurdy and Abigail Vega, placed first, with Lennon Ibsen scoring first-place individual finishes in the triple jump and pole vault, respectively.
The Fort Payne girls clocked in at 10:28.13 to claim the win in the 4x800 race.
In the triple jump, Ibsen’s winning jump was 34 feet, 10 inches. She recorded 11 feet, 4 inches to win the pole vault competition.
The Fort Payne girls 4x400-meter team had a time of 4:27.24 for a second-place finish. The team included Ruthie Jones, Madison Wright, Mariella Sebastian and Jackson.
Aubrey Evans recorded 5 feet in the high jump and Barboza had a 2:31.84 finish in the 800-meter run, adding individual second-place finishes for the Fort Payne girls.
Barboza was fourth overall (5:36.33) in the 1600-meter run, and Jones placed fourth (1:02.99) in the 400-meter dash.
On the boys’ side, Patrick Sherrill achieved a second-place finish in the triple jump (40-7.25) and an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash (53.72).
