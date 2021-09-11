Panthers romp past Lions on homecoming

Keaton DeBoard scored two rushing touchdowns and added an 83-yard kickoff return for a score as the Collinsville Panthers celebrated homecoming with a 44-6 rout of the Brindlee Mountain Lions at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Friday night.
The Panthers improved to 2-2 and 1-1 in Class 3A, Region 7 play. Brindlee Mountain remained winless (0-3, 0-2).
Colton Wills rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown and Fernando Padilla carried five times for 73 yards and a touchdown, as Collinsville compiled 334 total yards.
Collinsville’s defense limited the Lions to 134 total yards, including just 10 yards rushing.
The Panthers scored on six straight possessions, while forcing four consecutive punts and an interception.
The Panthers travel to Region 7 rival Sylvania at 7 p.m. next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.