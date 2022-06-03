Plainview pitcher Lily Boswell has been selected to participate in the 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star Softball Game this summer.
The rising senior will represent Team North and was the lone DeKalb County softball player selected to compete in the all-star contest to be played during the 2022 AHSAA North-South All-Star Week, July 18-22, in Montgomery.
Boswell joins an all-star game comprised of 2023 rising seniors chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.
“Softball in the AHSAA continues to get stronger and stronger, and these two all-star squads reflect that fact. Both squads are filled with outstanding softball players and coaches from our member schools,” said Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association in a prepared statement by the AHSAA. “We look forward to watching them in the all-star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer.
Here’s a look at this year’s all-star game rosters with players and coaches, compiled by the AHSAA:
The North-South All-Star softball coaches include: (North) Trent Patterson, Lauderdale County High School: Taylor Burt, Hewitt-Trussville High School; and Kent Chambers, Bob Jones High School (administrative coach); (South) Jenny Laird, Daphne High School; Mark Segrest, Elmore County High School; and Susan Barnes, Elba High School (administrative coach)
Burt coached Hewitt-Trussville to the Class 7A state championship in 2020 and 2021 and to a runner-up finish in 2022. Segrest directed Elmore County to the Class 5A state tournament this past season.
Highlighting the all-star softball rosters are seven players who participated in the 2022 State Softball finals or semifinals past season.
On the South’s 18-member squad are shortstop Madison Johnson of Class 4A Geneva, pitcher Kaylee Navarre of Class 1A Brantley, shortstop Brandy Phillips of Class 3A Beulah and Ainsley Watts, first baseman for Class 2A G.W. Long. Watts helped Long finish third this season. Phillips, who also pitches, helped Beulah go 40-8 this past season, Navarre helped Brantley win the 2021 state title and finish third this season in Class 1A, and Johnson played a key role in helping Geneva reach the Class 4A state finals.
Among the 18 players on the North squad are Hewitt-Trussville shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan and second baseman Hannah Dorsett, and Thompson pitcher and 7A state tourney MVP Chalea Clemmons of Thompson. The Warriors finished 45-8-1 to claim Thompson’s third state title and first since 1999. Hewitt-Trussville finished 45-8-1 and fell in the 7A finals 2-0 to the Warriors.
The North All-Stars swept last summer’s North-South softball competition winning 11-8 in eight innings in the opener and 6-1 in the nightcap. The North leads the series 27-23-3 heading into the 2022 competition. The series was first played in 1997.
