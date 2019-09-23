Remembering the Hall: Wilkes left lasting legacy at UT-Chattanooga

This is the fourth in a series of articles highlighting the accomplishments of several DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame inductees. The Hall of Fame recently elected a new board of directors and is looking to induct a new class at a banquet next year on June 13. For information on how to nominate someone for the hall of fame, contact a board member or visit the hall of fame’s website at dcshof.com.
The DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2000 was highlighted by coach Harold Wilkes, who graduated from Valley Head and was a 3-sport athlete with the Tigers, earning All-DeKalb County honors in baseball, basketball and football.
It was at the collegiate level where Wilkes left his mark though.
After graduating from Valley Head, Wilkes served two years in the army, he attended the University of Chattanooga (now known as UT-Chattanooga), where his footprints on the Mocs' athletic programs are deep and clear still to this day.
Wilkes became a student-athlete with the Mocs' football team and played for the school's most successful coach, Scrappy Moore.
He was a part of the Mocs' legendary 1958 squad that traveled to Knoxville and defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 14-6.
After graduating from Chattanooga with a BS, Wilkes joined Moore's staff as an assistant coach for nearly a decade before being named the Mocs' head coach before the 1968 season.
That year's team was one of the Chattanooga's best in program history. The Mocs posted a 9-1 record, with their only loss coming against the Ole Miss Rebels 38-16, who were led by quarterback Archie Manning. That year's team made Wilkes a finalist for NCAA Coach of the Year honors.
Wilkes was the Mocs' head coach through the 1972 season, but had also taken over as the school's athletic director in 1970.
He held his position as AD for 20 years, overseeing the largest growth in athletics in UTC history.
Under Wilkes' leadership, the Mocs' athletic programs captured 45 conference championships.
After winning an NCAA Division II National Championship in basketball and finishing runner-up in wrestling, Wilkes led the Mocs in their transition to the Division I level in the 1977-78 school year.
Football joined the NCAA Division I-AA ranks in 1978 and many programs flourished in the Southern Conference under his tenure. Women's tennis captured six national titles from 1977-85, while the men won 10 SoCon titles in his tenure.
Wrestling continued its success at the Division I level, winning the SoCon title 11 times and tying for 14th at the 1983 NCAA Tournament. Women's basketball claimed four SoCon titles and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 1989.
Men's basketball made a national name even after its national championship with the move to DI. Wilkes hired two head coaches during his tenure. Murray Arnold and Mack McCarthy combined for seven SoCon championships and four NCAA Tournament appearances with the 1982 team coming just short of reaching the Sweet 16. He oversaw the move into the 11,000-seat Roundhouse in 1983, which was later renamed McKenzie Arena.
The university now also has a Harold Wilkes Award, which was established by the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011 to recognize a volunteer, coach, staff member or University administrator who has demonstrated exemplary leadership in furthering Chattanooga Athletics.
Coach Wilkes passed away on on Dec. 23, 2017 at the age of 85.
