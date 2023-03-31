Three DeKalb County baseball teams garnered nominations for top-10 lists in the latest edition of the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school baseball rankings, released Thursday morning.
Collinsville and Fyffe missed the top-10 cut in Class 2A, while Plainview missed out in 3A.
Here’s the complete list of rankings from the ASWA:
1. Tuscaloosa County (24-3)
4. Central-Phenix City (17-5)
8. Hewitt-Trussville (16-7)
Others nominated: Baker (12-9), Chelsea (11-11), Daphne (10-11), Enterprise (13-7), Fairhope (14-8), Grissom (15-6), Huntsville (14-5), Oak Mountain (10-10), Prattville (12-8), Sparkman (16-8).
4. Briarwood Christian (13-4)
5. Stanhope Elmore (14-4)
Others nominated: Athens (12-9), Baldwin County (14-7), Chilton County (12-6), Gardendale (10-8), Hazel Green (12-11), Homewood (15-5), Robertsdale (16-7), Spanish Fort (12-11).
2. Mobile Christian (13-6)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-10), Demopolis (9-7), Fairview (9-9), Holtville (10-7), Leeds (14-11), Jasper (10-11), Madison Academy (13-10), West Point (11-11).
1. Bayside Academy (12-6)
6. Cleburne County (13-2)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-4), Central-Florence (13-7), Cherokee County (7-8), Corner (12-11), Dora (13-6), North Jackson (15-8), Oak Grove (7-6), St. John Paul II (13-6), T.R. Miller (13-5), Westminster Christian (10-5).
4. Westbrook Christian (11-3)
5. Houston Academy (15-4)
8. Westbrook Christian (11-3)
9. Prattville Christian (11-4)
Others nominated: Decatur Heritage (7-11), Hokes Bluff (13-8), Plainview (11-6), Opp (10-8), Providence Christian (10-8), St. James (9-7), Straughn (7-6), Thomasville (12-5), Vinemont (10-11).
2. Bayshore Christian (13-4)
5. Tuscaloosa Academy (11-2-1)
7. North Sand Mountain (13-3)
9. Pike Liberal Arts (13-8)
Others nominated: Ariton (14-7-1), Collinsville (12-6), Cottonwood (10-5), Fyffe (10-8).
6. Sumiton Christian (12-4)
7. Coosa Christian (14-7)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-4), Gaylesville (11-6), Spring Garden (8-5), Red Level (7-4).
2. Autauga Academy (16-6)
6. Bessemer Academy (20-14)
8. Chambers Academy (12-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (11-11), Crenshaw Christian (9-8), Fort Dale (10-8), Hooper Academy (9-11), Jackson Academy (9-4), Pickens Academy (9-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.