Fort Payne dominates Columbia in section opener

With respective 9-0 final scores, the Fort Payne girls and boys tennis teams swept through their Class 6A, Section 8 opener against visiting Columbia on Thursday.
On Tuesday, both Fort Payne squads defeated visiting Cherokee County.
In Thursday’s section opener for the Fort Payne girls, Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson earned an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles. Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield toppled Columbia 8-1 at No. 2, and Malia Edwards and Cadence Burkhead won by forfeit at No. 3.
In singles action, Akins won 8-5 at No. 1, Simpson was victorious 8-3 at No. 2 and Orozco won 8-3 at No. 3. Benefield picked up an 8-1 victory at No. 4, while Edwards and Burkhead won by forfeit at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.
The Fort Payne girls boosted their record to 2-1.
On the boys’ side, Bryson Lyles and Anthony Chhim swept their No. 1 doubles match 8-0, as did Austin Evans and David Allen Fischer at No. 2. Elijah Morgan and Kristopher Boyette won by forfeit at No. 3.
In singles play, Lyles earned an 8-0 sweep at No. 1, Chhim won 8-3 at No. 2 and Evans was victorious 8-1 at No. 3. Fischer earned an 8-1 victory at No. 4, as Morgan and Boyette picked up wins by forfeit at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.
The Fort Payne boys improved their record to 2-1.
On Tuesday, the Fort Payne boys swept Cherokee County 9-0 and the Fort Payne girls topped Cherokee 6-3.
On the boys’ side, Lyles and Chhim won 8-1 at No. 1 doubles, Evans and Fischer won 8-6 at No. 2 and Morgan and Boyette were victorious 8-3 at No. 3.
In singles play, Lyles earned an 8-4 win at No. 1, Chhim won 8-5 at No. 2 and Evans dominated 8-0 at No. 3. Fischer picked up an 8-5 victory at No. 4, Morgan was victorious 8-2 at No. 5 and Boyette won 8-2 at No. 6.
In girls doubles, Akins and Simpson won 8-2 at No. 1, Orozco and Benefield were defeated 8-3 at No. 2 and Edwards and Burkhead won 8-5 at No. 3.
Akins won 9-7 at No. 1 singles, Simpson was victorious 8-6 at No. 2 and Orozco picked up an 8-5 victory at No. 3. Benefield took an 8-6 loss at No. 4 and Edwards was defeated 8-3 at No. 5, while Burkhead won 8-1 at No. 6.
