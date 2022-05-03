The Cornerstone Christian Academy bass fishing team compiled a total weight of 13.8 pounds to finish second in the team competition at the ACAA Invitational Bass Fishing Tournament on Friday.
The team included Jake Nelson, Noah Miller, Brady Biddle and Jess Nelson. The Nelsons placed third in the varsity division with 8.8 pounds at the Higgins Ferry Marina on Lake Mitchell in Clanton.
