Collinsville’s Brittany Rivera and Fyffe’s Parker Godwin earned DeKalb County MVP honors from county coaches this week for their outstanding performances during the basketball season, as part of the All-DeKalb County teams.
Rivera, a senior and Gadsden State commit, collected AHSAA Class 2A All-Tournament MVP honors for her performance in Collinsville’s state championship win last month, and added a postseason accolade to her basketball resume this week.
Teammate Maggie McKinney was named as the county’s top defensive player, and joined fellow Panther teammates Olivia Akins, Hadley Hamilton and Tyla Tatum on the All-DeKalb girls team.
Maggie Woodall, Marie Woodall and Madison Myers represented Fyffe on the all-county team. Marie Woodall was also selected to the Sand Mountain Super 6 team this week.
Makayla Bullock, Leianna Currie and Kenadie Lee were selected from Sylvania. Bullock was also a Sand Mountain Super 6 player.
For Ider, Kaleigh Carson, Gracie Flynn and Savannah Seals were recognized as all-county, while Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson and Plainview’s Tobi Trotter rounded out the team.
On the boys’ side, Micah Johnson’s work on the defensive end for Fyffe earned him top defensive player honors. Teammates Austin Buster, Brody Dalton and Gabe Gardner joined Johnson and Godwin as all-county representatives.
Plainview’s Cole Millican was recognized as DeKalb’s most outstanding offensive player, with teammates Luke Smith, Jonah Williams and Tristan Willingham joining him as elite county performers.
Sylvania’s Grant Atchley and Josh Tinker were named to the all-county team, along with Geraldine’s Ridge Berry, Kaejuan Hatley and Griffin Knight. Collinsville’s Kaleb Jones and Isaac Jones delivered all-county performances, as did Crossville’s Blake Bouldin.
