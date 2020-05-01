Fort Payne calls on short-yardage set to clinch region championship

(Editor's note: This is the sixth installment in a series of stories about DeKalb County football coaches describing some of their favorite plays from this past season. The Times-Journal asked coaches from around the county to pick their favorite plays from this past season, illustrate them and describe why they stood out across the season.)
FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne’s short-yardage play package was called Mountain Music, an homage to a song by country music supergroup Alabama.
Wildcats coach Chris Elmore called for it when his team was in scoring position and trailing Buckhorn by a point in overtime Oct. 11, 2019.
When Fort Payne tied the game and decided to attempt a 2-point conversion, Matthew Shaddix handed the ball to Hunter Love, who followed blocks and plunged 2 yards for the go-ahead score that allowed the Wildcats to clinch the region title.
“It was a great team win and a moment that our players and coaches will remember for a long time,” Elmore said.
The Wildcats held a 3-0 region record heading into the game. Buckhorn, meanwhile, was 2-1 in region play. With a win, Fort Payne knew it could clinch the region championship.
Fort Payne led 28-14 in the fourth quarter and seemingly had control of the game.
But Buckhorn rallied, scoring quickly to narrow the scoring margin to a touchdown. Then the Bucks made a defensive stop and reached the end zone again to tie things with less than a minute remaining in regulation.
“When (the Bucks) scored late in the game, I expected them to go for two and try to win the game since they had all the momentum. They opted to play for overtime,” Elmore said.
Once in overtime, Buckhorn scored on the first play to pull ahead 35-28.
When the Wildcats took possession, they drove down and capped it on third-and-goal with a Hunter Love scoring dive from the 1-yard line to pull within one point.
“We had our short-yardage offense in the game, so I motioned for them to stay in the game and we lined up like we were going for two and the win,” Elmore said.
Buckhorn saw Fort Payne’s decision and called time.
During the timeout, Elmore said he told players the plan was to line up in the short-yardage package and try to get the Bucks to jump offside, which would allow Fort Payne additional options to go for the win. If the defense didn’t jump offside, the Wildcats would call timeout and attempt an extra-point kick to tie it and force double-overtime.
Fort Payne’s plan worked and the Bucks were called offside, moving the ball from the 3-yard line to inside the 2.
The stage was set for the Wildcats to make their big plunge.
“We felt confident that Hunter Love and the rest of our Mountain Music group could get 1 1/2 yards.” Elmore said.
Shaddix made the handoff with Love and the running back followed blocks from Nate Crane, Samuel Hotalen and Fort Payne’s entire offensive line, diving across the goal line for the game-winning two points and securing the region championship.
Elmore said the decision to bypass the extra-point kick in favor of the two-point try and win wasn’t an immediate decision, but it was one he was strongly considering once the Wildcats were placed in scoring position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.