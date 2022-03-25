Fort Payne took a 4-1 loss to Class 6A, Area 15 rival Scottsboro in Game 1 of a three-game series at Scottsboro High School on Thursday.
Fort Payne’s record fell to 3-12 overall and 0-1 in area play. Scottsboro improved to 7-7, 1-0.
Fort Payne hosts Games 2 and 3 on Friday.
