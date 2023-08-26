The Plainview volleyball team began the 2023 season with a sweep in a three-team home match in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Plainview, the reigning AHSAA Class 3A state runner-up, beat Fort Payne 2-0 (25-19, 25-21) before topping Madison County 2-0 (25-13, 25-23).
Ali Price compiled 33 assists with nine digs, four aces and three kills in the two matches for the Bears (2-0). Chloe Hatch recorded 15 digs with four kills and blocks, Faith Odom added 12 kills and five digs and Aubriella Hairston chipped in 12 kills and three blocks. Kami Sanders finished with 11 digs, five kills and two aces across the two matches, and Kadie Brooks tallied 12 digs.
Fort Payne earned a split on opening day, beating Madison County 2-0.
Cooper Garrett paced the Wildcats (1-1) with 20 kills and 12 assists with 10 digs and two blocks across two matches. Lydie Varnadore registered 19 assists and 11 digs with eight kills and six aces.
In other Thursday volleyball action featuring DeKalb County squads:
• At Collinsville, Fyffe opened the season by winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-18). No match stats were available for Fyffe before the Times-Journal went to press.
Gracie Griggs propelled Collinsville’s attack with five kills, adding four digs, blocks and assists. Ava Simpson pitched in six assists along with three digs, two aces and one kill. Ella Coker contributed 10 digs and three kills, Tayeli Reyes added three digs and one kill and Chloe Davis had five aces with two blocks and one dig. Aliah Gomez recorded four digs and one ace and Carlee Davis registered two kills and digs with one block.
In the junior varsity match, Fyffe won 2-0 (25-16, 25-17).
For Collinsville, Addison Goza finished with four digs, Shyanne George contributed two kills with one dig and one ace and Shaddany Jimenez added six assists and one ace, while Bella Wills had one kill and one dig and Karly Middlebrooks compiled three kills and aces with one assist.
• At Guntersville, Geraldine took a 2-0 (16-25, 15-25) loss against host Guntersville as part of a three-team match.
Brooklyn Hall tallied 10 kills with seven blocks and four digs, and Jaycee Berrong added 37 assists behind two kills, two blocks and two digs. Kentlei Rogers contributed seven kills, four blocks, and two aces and digs. Hallie Burns finished with 15 digs and one assist.
Geraldine fell 2-1 (28-26, 23-25, 9-15) in a match against Danville.
Berrong collected 23 assists while adding three blocks, two aces and one kill. Rogers recorded seven kills with four blocks, two aces and two digs. Hall finished with nine blocks, six kills and six digs, and Burns added 20 digs with two assists and one ace. Emma Stephenson registered six blocks, three kills and two digs and Abby Sisk contributed five digs and three aces.
