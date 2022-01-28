PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ider girls defeat 1A’s top-ranking Skyline

Makinley Traylor produced a team-high 19 points, Maliyah Smith added five 3-point baskets for 15 points and the Ider girls edged Class 1A’s No. 1-ranked Skyline 56-53 in Skyline on Thursday night.
The Hornets (17-9), unranked in 2A, led 24-18 at halftime, 40-31 by the end of the third period and overcame the Vikings’ 20-point, fourth-quarter scoring spurt to win.
Ider’s Kinsley Carson finished with three 3s for nine points and Kennzie Smith contributed eight points.
Kiana King scored a game-high 20 points for the Vikings (19-7) and Brinlee Potts and Kenzie Manning chipped in eight points apiece.
Plainview 83, Handley 23:
Lauren Jimmerson’s 17 points paced five Plainview players in double-figure scoring in an 83-23 rout of Handley at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday night.
The Bears (21-6) raced to a 24-2, first-quarter lead and expanded it to 46-10 at halftime.
Sawyer Hulgan and Kaylee Young finished with 12 points, Mylie Butler scored 11 points with six assists, Saydi Jackson added 10 points with 10 rebounds and Hannah Regula collected nine rebounds.
Glencoe 57, Geraldine 46:
Lili Ramirez led Geraldine with 11 points in a 57-46 loss at Glencoe on Tuesday night.
Gracey Johnson finished with 10 points and Sara Smith chipped in nine points for the Bulldogs.
The Yellow Jackets led 16-9 after the first quarter, 25-21 at intermission and 42-27 by the end of the third.
BOYS
Fort Payne 71, Cherokee County 65:
Connor Cash delivered four 3-pointers and a team-high 22 points, leading three Fort Payne players in double-digit scoring in a 71-65 victory at Cherokee County on Tuesday night.
Eli Kirby scored 14 points, including three 3s, Malik Turner added 10 points and Marcus Ledford had eight points for the Wildcats (13-11).
Jackson Amos sank six 3-pointers tallied 14 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter for the Warriors. Jaden Wilson scored 13 points and Landon Caldwell had 12 points.
Jacksonville 82, Plainview 77:
Jonah Williams scored 21 points, including five 3-point baskets, leading four Plainview players in double-digit scoring in an 82-77 loss to Class 4A Jacksonville at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Thursday night.
Cole Millican scored 18 points with six rebounds and five assists, Landon White contributed 12 points and Luke Smith had 11 points with five rebounds, as 3A’s No. 1-ranked Bears (22-6) snapped a six-game win streak.
Jacksonville (19-5), the fourth-ranked team in 4A, trailed 59-55 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Plainview 27-18 to close the game.
Geraldine 74, Glencoe 61:
Connor Johnson had 28 points with five assists and four rebounds to help Geraldine topple Glencoe at Glencoe High School on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Colvin scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Redick Smith chipped in 14 points with six rebounds, as the Bulldogs improved to 13-7.
After taking a 31-24 halftime advantage, Geraldine pushed it to 49-40 entering the fourth quarter.
Skyline 47, Ider 41:
Austin Shirley paced Ider with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets, in a 47-41 loss at Class 1A’s No. 8-ranked Skyline on Thursday night.
Hunter Robinson added nine points for the Hornets (12-13).
Weston Avans finished with a game-high 16 points, Chase Bickers scored 11 points and Will Avans and Logan Evans chipped in eight points apiece for the Vikings (17-6).
