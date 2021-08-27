Keaton DeBoard rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in the final minutes and Tristan Gallegos’ ensuing extra-point kick propelled the Collinsville Panthers past the Crossville Lions 21-20 at Crossville High School on Friday night.
Collinsville used a five-play, 54-yard drive to rally past its DeKalb County rival.
DeBoard connected on a 23-yard pass to Colton Wills on a fourth-and-9 play, setting up the Panthers on Crossville’s 11-yard line, where DeBoard ran in the tying score.
Collinsville improved to 1-1and is scheduled to begin Class 3A, Region 7 competition at defending 3A state champion Fyffe next Friday.
Crossville fell to 0-2 and hosts Boaz in its 5A, Region 7 opener next Friday.
Further game information was not available before The Times-Journal went to press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.