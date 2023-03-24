Cornerstone Christian Academy and Valley Head participated in the Dade County Classic in Trenton, Ga., on Monday.
CCA, Valley Head and North South Mountain competed from Alabama, while Dade County, Gordon Lee and LaFayette represented Georgia and South Pittsburg visited from Tennessee.
As Valley Head’s lone athlete at the meet, Brant Smith placed eighth in boys shot put, tossing 33 feet, 4 inches. He finished 10th in the boys 100-meter dash, clocking in at 12.50.
Here are the results for CCA’s varsity and middle school athletes:
Lilly Dupree, second, 14.97
Bella Miller, ninth, 15.75
Kionna OTinger, eighth, 16.56
Bailee Martin, 10th, 18.94
Kionna OTinger, sixth, 36.11
Brielle Miller, first, 1:13.41
Brielle Miller, third, 3:28.00
Makenna Miller, fifth, 7:26.00
Jaylee Brown, second, 4-4
Jaylee Brown, seventh, 10-3
Kionna OTinger, ninth, 9-5
Kionna OTinger, second, 28-6
Bailee Martin, first, 47-7
Callie Berry, fourth, 26-9
Callie Berry, second, 18-4
Bailee Martin, third, 17-7
Daniel Baugh, third, 11.72
Nathan Johnson, fifth, 11.81
Lucas Ashley, sixth, 11.82
Baeden McAbee, 15th, 13.63
Logan Clinces, second, 14.09
Brody Barksdale, third, 14.10
Jacob Gilliland, fourth, 16.16
Jeremiah Williamson, seventh, 27.13
Baeden McAbee, ninth, 28.62
Evan Buttram, second, 32.31
Logan Clines, third, 35.81
Jess Nelson, first, 59.73
Bryce Dupree, fourth, 1:01.69
Camden Bell, ninth, 1:06.75
Mason Allen, third, 3:25.00
Mason Allen, third, 7:33.00
Daniel Baugh, seventh, 5-0
Logan Clines, second, 4-8
Nathan Johnson, sixth, 16-11
Daniel Baugh, seventh, 16-6
Jacob Gilliland, second, 11-5
Daniel Baugh, eighth, 32-7
Nathan Johnson, ninth, 3-7
Brody Barksdale, first, 90-2
Jake Nelson, fourth, 87-0
Lake Richards, second, 82-11
John Gilliland, third, 81-11
Lake Richards, first, 40-7
Brody Barksdale, second, 36-7
John Gilliland, fourth, 35-6
Jake Nelson, seventh, 33-6
