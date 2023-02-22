Makinley Traylor scored 14 points with six assists and five steals, and KK Wilborn had 13 points off the bench for No. 7-ranked Ider in a 52-46 loss against No. 3 Lanett in the AHSAA Class 2A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Tuesday.

The Hornets’ season came to an end as regional runner-ups with a 22-11 record under the guidance of second-year head coach Jamie Pruett.

