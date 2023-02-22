Makinley Traylor scored 14 points with six assists and five steals, and KK Wilborn had 13 points off the bench for No. 7-ranked Ider in a 52-46 loss against No. 3 Lanett in the AHSAA Class 2A Northeast Regional final at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Tuesday.
The Hornets’ season came to an end as regional runner-ups with a 22-11 record under the guidance of second-year head coach Jamie Pruett.
Lanett’s Nakeriona Heard came off the bench and finished with a game-high 21 points, including six steals and five assists, garnering tournament MVP in the process. Laila Lancaster scored 12 points with five rebounds and Tyra Jackson contributed nine points.
The Panthers (24-2) led 28-25 at halftime before Ider rallied ahead 38-36 by the end of the third quarter. Lanett outscored the Hornets 16-8 across the final period. The Hornets’ last field goal came with 5:33 remaining in regulation.
Lanett capitalized in the paint, scoring 40 of its 52 points from inside.
All-tournament team: Paisley Patalas (Pisgah), Macey Roper (Pleasant Valley), Makinley Traylor (Ider), KK Wilborn (Ider), Laila Lancaster (Lanett), Nakeriona Heard (Lanett).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.