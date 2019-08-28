Highway 75 neighbors Fyffe, Geraldine to battle for supremacy

Class 2A’s top-ranked Fyffe Red Devils will begin their state title defense Friday on the road against Highway 75 neighbor Geraldine.
The 3A, No. 9-ranked Bulldogs entered the 2019 season with high expectations as well and met those expectations last week with a 49-13 win over Crossville in their Battle for Skirum Creek.
Fyffe played the defending Class 1A state champs from Mars Hill Bible School in a jamboree last week on the road and came away with a 21-13 win.
The Red Devils fell behind twice in the jamboree, but quickly bounced back with scoring drives on both occasions. With Fyffe trailing 13-7 in the second quarter after a Mars Hill touchdown, quarterback Zack Pyron took the Red Devils’ next offensive snap and raced 65 yards to the end zone to give his team the lead for good.
Fyffe’s defense then came up with quick stop before the Red Devil offense drove 62 yards on eight plays for another touchdown that made the score 21-13.
With varsity play ending at the end of the half, Mars Hill drove into Fyffe territory in hopes of scoring once again, but the Red Devils came up with a drive-killing interception near the goal line to keep the lead intact.
Fyffe rushed for 309 yards in the jamboree and will look to pound the rock in a similar fashion against the Bulldogs this week.
Geraldine will look to answer with their own running game, which piled on 315 yards against Crossville. The Bulldogs showed that they can also attack from the air last week as senior quarterback D.J. Graham completed 5-of-8 attempts for 105 yards and two scores.
Fyffe owns the advantage in the all-time series with a 40-30-2 record. The Red Devils have won five straight in the series and 14 of the last 16.
