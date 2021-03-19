Fort Payne clung to a 3-1 advantage before Albertville used a five-run fifth inning to overtake the lead for good, handing the Wildcats an 8-4 defeat at Albertville High School on Thursday evening.
The Wildcats (7-9) collected eight hits and left seven runners stranded in scoring position. Nolan Fowler doubled twice with an RBI and a run scored, Caleb Stiefel added two hits and scored a run and Will Green finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Dalton Gray surrendered six runs on seven hits, sat six batters and walked three in 4 2/3 innings of the loss. Alex Akins gave up three hits and two runs with a strikeout and three walks in relief.
Alexander Powell lasted five innings on the mound in the Aggies’ win. He scattered seven hits for four runs with three strikeouts and walks.
Andy Howard scored three runs with two hits and an RBI, Tristan Golden recorded two hits and scored two runs with an RBI and Hayden Howard and Carter Jenkins each finished with two hits.
A single by Green tied things at 1 in the top of the second inning and a Fowler double allowed Green to score, lifting Fort Payne into a 2-1 lead.
Fowler plated a run on a ground out in the fifth to give the Wildcats a 3-1 advantage before consecutive doubles helped the Aggies knot the score at 3 in the bottom half of the inning. A single lifted them into the lead for good with two outs in play and another single made it a 6-3 Albertville lead.
Green singled to right field and Will Abbott scored to pull Fort Payne within 6-4 in the top of the sixth, but the Aggies squeezed out two additional runs in the bottom portion of the frame and shut down the Wildcats’ hopes for a seventh-inning rally with three straight outs to end the game.
