Fort Payne High School’s softball coaches and current college softball players hosted youth players spanning ages 6-12 for the program’s annual Wildcats Softball Camp at the school’s softball facility this week.
The two-day instructional camp provided lessons in sharpening fundamental softball skills through drills and competition.
The goal of the camp was to encourage a positive attitude, strong work ethic and sportsmanship.
