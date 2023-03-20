Ethan McElhaney struck out seven while surrendering three hits and no runs across five innings of Fort Payne’s 7-0 shutout win against Douglas at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.

Eli Lilly doubled on two hits and plated a run, Ryker Shankles drove in two runs with a double and Jake Barnes recorded two RBIs for the Wildcats (9-7). 

