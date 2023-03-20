Ethan McElhaney struck out seven while surrendering three hits and no runs across five innings of Fort Payne’s 7-0 shutout win against Douglas at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.
Eli Lilly doubled on two hits and plated a run, Ryker Shankles drove in two runs with a double and Jake Barnes recorded two RBIs for the Wildcats (9-7).
Landon Beck gave up seven hits and runs while striking out three in five innings of the loss for the Eagles. Hunter Long registered two hits.
Blake Griggs hit a ground-ball double to left field, plating Brannon Oliver for the go-ahead run in the fourth inning of the Wildcats’ 3-2 victory against Hokes Bluff earlier Saturday.
Kyle Caminiti picked up the win on the mound for Fort Payne. He allowed no runs on one hit in 2 1/3 innings.
Hokes Bluff’s Dawson Teague struck out three and gave up two runs in three innings of the loss, while knocking two hits at the plate.
Fyffe’s Blake Dobbins struck out 10 while giving up just one hit and pitching a complete-game shutout against Glencoe in Gadsden last Saturday.
Aubrey Baker tallied three hits with an RBI and plated two runs, Will Arnold drove in two runs with a double and Jake Wooden and Cooper Cox finished with two hits apiece for the Red Devils (5-7).
Nolan Fairley surrendered five hits and sat three across three innings of the loss for the Yellow Jackets, while adding a double at the plate as his team’s lone hit.
Trenton Rowell doubled as the Red Devils mustered just two hits in an 11-0 loss against Coosa Christian in an earlier game Saturday. Baker took the loss in 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and runs while walking five and striking out one.
Coosa Christian’s Dylan Eduards doubled and drove in two runs, and JD Justus picked up the win in three innings; he struck out four and gave up no runs on one hit.
