Fort Payne’s Hill joining University of Mobile volleyball

Once Madisyn Hill practiced with the University of Mobile’s volleyball team, she knew that she wanted to be around those players and continue her playing career at the school.
Hill became the Fort Payne volleyball program’s first collegiate signee since Justin Kisor became head coach two years ago. Her signing was celebrated during a ceremony at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
“It was really nice to have that moment with my team and the coaching staff,” Hill said.
Said Kisor, “Well, it’s a proud moment for sure. I’m just so happy for Madisyn because she’s such a hard worker and really deserves the opportunity.”
Hill, a defensive specialist, said she checked out several colleges before visiting the University of Mobile. Impressed by the campus in Mobile, she said she was still uncertain about her collegiate decision until getting to fully interact with the school’s volleyball players and coaches.
After that, her decision became easy.
“I just felt like Mobile was the right fit,” Hill said.
Hill’s volleyball career began in the sixth grade. She developed into a standout player with her work ethic and voice, while also excelling as a runner for the Fort Payne girls track and field team.
“She’s naturally athletic but she has really improved her IQ and leadership on the court,” Kisor said of Hill. “She’s also a vocal leader out there.”
Kisor hopes Hill will be the first of many Fort Payne players to have an opportunity to continue their education through a volleyball scholarship.
“I think we have a good amount of girls that want to go play and now they see they can do it,” the coach said.
Hill is undecided on a major.
The University of Mobile is an NAIA program playing in the Southern States Athletic Conference. The volleyball team, coached by Jon Campbell, compiled a 24-6 overall record, including a 10-4 mark in conference play in 2021. The Rams finished in the semifinal round of the 2021 SSAC Volleyball Championship Tournament.
