Fort Payne’s Kai Stolp assisted on a goal and tallied one shot, helping the North boys capture a 6-3 all-star match victory against the South at the Emory Folmer Complex in Montgomery on Wednesday night.
Fort Payne boys head coach Michael Farmer and Southside-Gadsden boys head coach Randy Vice guided the North boys in the annual all-star clash.
Thompson’s Joshua Owens recorded a hat trick with three goals, as the North improved its record to 14-4-1 in the all-star series. Owens garnered MVP honors after taking five shots on goal.
Russellville’s Yamilson Velasquez added two goals and Gus Colvin of Indian Springs had one to round out the North scoring. Goalkeepers Andrew Vinson of Homewood and Hoyt Stewart of Hazel Green had three saves between them for the North.
The South, coached by Paul Fripp of Providence Christian and Jamie Ferguson of Class 1A/3A state champion Bayside Academy, were led by Spanish Fort forward Colin Spuler’s two goals. Spuler, who had three attempts on goal, earned MVP honors for the South.
The teams, comprised of 2023 rising seniors, were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.
