Fort Payne’s Kai Stolp assisted on a goal and tallied one shot, helping the North boys capture a 6-3 all-star match victory against the South at the Emory Folmer Complex in Montgomery on Wednesday night.

Fort Payne boys head coach Michael Farmer and Southside-Gadsden boys head coach Randy Vice guided the North boys in the annual all-star clash. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.