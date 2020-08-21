Plainview sweeps preseason games at Cedar Bluff

The Plainview Bears earned three wins during a five-team preseason contest at Cedar Bluff on Thursday night.
The Bears’ A-team defeated Spring Garden 14-7 before shutting out Cedar Bluff 20-0 in Game 2. Plainview’s B-team capped the winning with a 20-0 victory against Cedar Bluff in Game 3.
Each contest was played in two quarters with a running clock.
Andrew Hall was Plainview’s leading rusher through Games 1 and 2, finishing with six carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. Marcos Vega ran for 126 yards on 16 attempts, Jathan Underwood carried six times for 76 yards and two TDs and Noah White finished with four rushes for 44 yards.
Brody Bryant ran for a touchdown and had 40 yards rushing on four attempts for the Bears’ A-team, and Brody McCurdy added 35 yards on the ground on four carries with two TDs.
White completed 2 of 8 passes for 21 yards and Bryant tossed one pass for a 10-yard completion to Sam Crowell.
McCurdy had a catch for 15 yards and Underwood had a catch for a six-yard gain.
Plainview’s defense finished the night with 32 tackles for losses. Vega tallied 11 tackles (four for losses, including a sack), tipped a pass and forced a fumble. Nate Crow finished with eight stops (five for losses). Ethan Hope recorded seven tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble, and Bryson Richey added five stops.
The Bears are scheduled to begin their regular-season slate with a home opener (next) Friday, hosting the Ider Hornets at 7 p.m. in Rainsville.
