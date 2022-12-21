Five Crossville athletes were among those selected by Class 5A-Region 7 coaches to this year’s all-region team.

Steven Juan, a senior running back, was named to the first team, while senior kicker Christian Rodriguez garnered second-team honors. Senior linebacker Caleb Causey, senior offensive lineman Jose Simon and senior defensive back Manuel Gaspar were honorable mentions for the Lions.

