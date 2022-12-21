Five Crossville athletes were among those selected by Class 5A-Region 7 coaches to this year’s all-region team.
Steven Juan, a senior running back, was named to the first team, while senior kicker Christian Rodriguez garnered second-team honors. Senior linebacker Caleb Causey, senior offensive lineman Jose Simon and senior defensive back Manuel Gaspar were honorable mentions for the Lions.
Arab senior quarterback Aidan Cox was voted as the region’s MVP, while teammate DL Will Caneer was selected as Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and other teammate RB Drake Franklin was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player.
Guntersville senior WR/DB Evan Taylor garnered Region 5’s most Outstanding Athlete honor.
Arab’s Lee Ozmint was voted Coach of the Year.
The 2022 Class 5A-Region 7 All-Region Team, with player, year, position(s) and school:
Patrick Lawler, SR LB, Arab HS
Logan Silva, JR LB, Arab HS
John Ray Wilks, SR DB, Arab HS
Hayden O’Reilly SR ATH, Arab HS
Spencer Strickland, SR WR, Arab HS
Brody McCain, SR WR, Arab HS
Keelan Alvarez, JR RB, Scottsboro HS
Nate Warren, SR OL, Scottsboro HS
Landon Wright , SR DT, Scottsboro HS
Drew Smith , JR LB, Scottsboro HS
Austin Burgess, JR DE, Scottsboro HS
Luke Terrell, JR DB, Scottsboro HS
Brandon Fussell, SR DB, Guntersville HS
McCormack Langford, SR OL, Guntersville HS
Cole Bryan, SR DL, Guntersville HS
E.J. Havis JR LB, Guntersville HS
John Michael McElrath, SR LB, Guntersville HS
Gavin Smart , SR WR, Boaz HS
Tyler Pierce, SO QB, Boaz HS
Jose Arreguin, SO K, Boaz HS
Wade Dobbins , SO WR, Boaz HS
Eli Teal, SR QB, Douglas HS
Jonathan Fountaine, SR RB, Douglas HS
Garrett Burns, SR DB, Sardis HS
Steven Juan, SR RB, Crossville HS
Drew Puccio, SO WR, Arab HS
Reed Willis, SR OL, Arab HS
Dakota NeSmith, SR FB, Arab HS
Drew Williams, SR OL, Arab HS
Hagan Stewart, JR DB, Arab HS
Wyatt Lamar, SO DB, Arab HS
Dylan Morrow, JR DB, Arab HS
Ben Kirby, SR DT, Scottsboro HS
Thomas Rackler, JR WR, Scottsboro HS
Eli Sparks, JR P, Scottsboro HS
Gabe Jackson, JR DB, Scottsboro HS
Avery Clifton, SO LB, Guntersville HS
Cal Bearden, SR LB, Guntersville HS
Royce Baucom, JR OL, Guntersville HS
Julyan Jordan, SO RB, Guntersville HS
Tay Armmer, SR OL, Guntersville HS
Tristan Childers, SO RB, Boaz HS
Presley Fant, FR RB, Boaz HS
Korbyn Pitts, SR S, Boaz HS
Connor Washburn , SR DL, Boaz HS
Bo Hester, SR FB, Boaz HS
Jaycob Calloway, JR LB, Douglas HS
Dakota Stewart, SR LB, Douglas HS
Blaze Gerhart, JR QB, Sardis HS
Levi Martin, FR RB, Sardis HS
Christian Rodriguez, SR K, Crossville HS
Jackson East, SO OL, Arab HS
Noah Smith , SO OL, Arab HS
Caleb Perkins, SR DL, Arab HS
Graydon Isom, SR DL, Arab HS
Hudson Tubbs, SR LB, Scottsboro HS
Jake Jones, SO QB, Scottsboro HS
Taygan Harris, FR DL, Scottsboro HS
Reed Potter, JR FS, Scottsboro HS
Holland Griggs, JR OL, Scottsboro HS
Collin Rogers, SO OL, Scottsboro HS
Trey Cooper, SR DB, Scottsboro HS
C.J. Gomera , SR RB, Guntersville HS
Sam Canady, SR WR, Guntersville HS
Antonio Spurgeon, SR QB, Guntersville HS
Date Peterson, JR DB, Guntersville HS
Nick Carfagno, JR DL, Guntersville HS
Ethan Pass, JR OL , Guntersville HS
Tyler Whaley, SR LB, Boaz HS
Walker Holland, SR OL, Boaz HS
Elijah Kelley, SO DB, Boaz HS
Jakai Hudgins, SO WR, Boaz HS
Ty Sullivan, SO TE, Boaz HS
Gabe Lawrence, JR DB, Douglas HS
Will Bishop, SR OL, Douglas HS
Cooper Butler, JR DL, Douglas HS
Tanner Edmondson, SO TE/DL, Douglas HS
Michael Smith, JR OL, Douglas HS
Isaac Baker, SR DE, Douglas HS
Jacob Smith, SR TE/LB, Sardis HS
Jose Ponce, JR OL, Sardis HS
Bryson Blevins, JR LB, Sardis HS
Gage Garner, JR OL, Sardis HS
Alex Davis, JR RB/LB, Sardis HS
Bryan Gramajo, JR DB, Sardis HS
Eli Morton, JR TE/DL, Sardis HS
Seth Cooper, SO LB/RB, Sardis HS
Caleb Causey, SR LB, Crossville HS
Jose Simon, SR OL, Crossville HS
Manuel Gaspar, SR DB, Crossville HS
