After opening their season with a 19-6 victory against Class 3A No. 9 Saks, the Sylvania Rams garnered 26% of the online vote to receive The Times-Journal's Team of the Week.
The 1-0 Rams, led by head coach Tyler Vann in his second season at Sylvania, controlled the opening half and made clutch defensive plays in the second half to knock off one of 3A's top-10 teams.
