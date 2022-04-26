Aubrey Evans broke the Fort Payne High School record in the girls high jump event, and Patrick Sherrill broke the school record in the boys triple jump, as Fort Payne’s track and field teams competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational in Trussville on Friday.

Evans set a new school record with a 5-foot-7 inch leap in the girls high jump, winning the event. She placed fourth in the triple jump (34 feet).

Sherrill’s measurement in the triple jump (43-2.25) was good for a third-place finish while setting a new school record. Additionally, Sherrill placed fifth in the 400-meter dash (51.14). Along with teammates Skyler Cody, Malik Turner and Kobe King, Sherrill earned a sixth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay (43.70). Sherrill, King, Connor Kinsley and Ryder Griggs finished 11th in the 4x400-meter relay (3:49.32).

The Fort Payne girls’ 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega placed first (10:04.61).

Lennon Ibsen captured a first-place finish in the girls pole vault (12-6), first in the triple jump (35-4) and fifth in the long jump (15-11). 

Cooper Garrett won the javelin event (107-11) and finished sixth in the triple jump (32-9).

Here are Fort Payne’s results from the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational:

GIRLS

100-meter dash

Sophia Trammell, 27th, 13.74

Arianna Johnson, 44th, 14.14

200-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, 20th, 27.49

Sophia Trammell, 46th, 29.22

400-meter dash

Ruthie Jones, 16th, 1:02.17

Kinsley Worthey, 24th, 1:05.02

Madison Wright, 44th, 1:09.66

800-meter run

Anahi Barboza, fifth, 2:25.54

Maddie Jackson, ninth, 2:30.08

Abigail Vega, 10th, 2:31.16

Reese McCurdy, 15th, 2:33.57

1600-meter run

Anahi Barboza, 14th, 5:43.77

Reese McCurdy, 16th, 5:48.15

Kyndal Hughes, 19th, 5:51.59

3200-meter run

Kyndal Hughes, fifth, 12:23.38

100-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, 13th, 18.17

300-meter hurdles

Lydie Varnadore, 14th, 50.79

4x100-meter relay

(Arianna Johnson, Jordan Strogov, Sophia Trammell, Ruthie Jones), 13th, 54.08

4x400-meter relay

(Lydie Varnadore, Maddie Jackson, Kinsley Worthey, Ruthie Jones), fifth, 4:17.86

4x800-meter relay

(Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Abigail Vega), first, 10:04.61

High Jump

Aubrey Evans, first, 5-7

Lydie Varnadore, seventh, 4-10

Long Jump

Lennon Ibsen, fifth, 15-11

Triple Jump

Lennon Ibsen, first, 35-4

Aubrey Evans, fourth, 34-0

Cooper Garrett, sixth, 32-9

Arianna Johnson, eighth, 32-4

Pole Vault

Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-6

Discus

Brylan Gray, third, 95-3

Mariella Francisco Sebastian, 15th, 74-1

Mckenna Jackson, 34th, 51-4

Javelin

Cooper Garrett, first, 107-11

Bella Weaver, third, 101-2

Seagan Hill, 20th, 65-10

Kaylee George, 27th, 54-9.5

Shot Put

Brylan Gray, second, 36-6

BOYS

100-meter dash

Malik Turner, 19th, 11.55

Skyler Cody, 40th, 11.83

200-meter dash

Owen Pettis, eighth, 23.03

Connor Kinsley, 56th, 25.52

400-meter dash

Patrick Sherrill, fifth, 51.14

Owen Pettis, 15th, 53.04

Connor Kinsley, 39th, 57.44

800-meter run

Ian Norman, 25th, 2:07.33

Samuel Moses, 40th, 2:12.49

Samuel Campero, 41st, 2:12.92

Pablo Rodriguez, 43rd, 2:13.06

1600-meter run

Pablo Rodriguez, 21st, 4:55.59

Samuel Moses, 27th, 5:06.24

Javier Medina Soto, 28th, 5:09.87

Samuel Campero, 31st, 5:13.32

110-meter hurdles

Skyler Cody, 10th, 16.02

300-meter hurdles

Ryder Griggs, 10th, 43.58

4x100-meter relay

(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King), sixth, 43.70

4x400-meter relay

(Patrick Sherrill, Ryder Griggs, Connor Kinsley, Kobe King), 11th, 3:49.32

4x800-meter relay

(Ian Norman, Samuel Moses, Pablo Rodriguez, Samuel Campero), seventh, 8:54.98

High Jump

Malik Turner, third, 6-4

Shaq Hawkins, 10th, 5-10

Long Jump

Kobe King, 11th, 20-1.25

Malik Turner, 21st, 19-2.5

Shaq Hawkins, 31st, 18-1.75

Triple Jump

Patrick Sherrill, third, 43-2.25

Kobe King, sixth, 40-9.5

Discus

Caden Kilgore, 11th, 122-9

Eli Frasier, 18th, 112-3

Darrell Prater, 23rd, 103-2

Javelin

Darrell Prater, first, 165-0

Carter Tinker, 10th, 136-9

Shot Put

Eli Frasier, 17th, 40-1

Darrell Prater, 20th, 37-2

Caden Kilgore, 31st, 34-10

