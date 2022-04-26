Aubrey Evans broke the Fort Payne High School record in the girls high jump event, and Patrick Sherrill broke the school record in the boys triple jump, as Fort Payne’s track and field teams competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational in Trussville on Friday.
Evans set a new school record with a 5-foot-7 inch leap in the girls high jump, winning the event. She placed fourth in the triple jump (34 feet).
Sherrill’s measurement in the triple jump (43-2.25) was good for a third-place finish while setting a new school record. Additionally, Sherrill placed fifth in the 400-meter dash (51.14). Along with teammates Skyler Cody, Malik Turner and Kobe King, Sherrill earned a sixth-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay (43.70). Sherrill, King, Connor Kinsley and Ryder Griggs finished 11th in the 4x400-meter relay (3:49.32).
The Fort Payne girls’ 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright and Abigail Vega placed first (10:04.61).
Lennon Ibsen captured a first-place finish in the girls pole vault (12-6), first in the triple jump (35-4) and fifth in the long jump (15-11).
Cooper Garrett won the javelin event (107-11) and finished sixth in the triple jump (32-9).
Here are Fort Payne’s results from the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational:
GIRLS
100-meter dash
Sophia Trammell, 27th, 13.74
Arianna Johnson, 44th, 14.14
200-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, 20th, 27.49
Sophia Trammell, 46th, 29.22
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, 16th, 1:02.17
Kinsley Worthey, 24th, 1:05.02
Madison Wright, 44th, 1:09.66
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, fifth, 2:25.54
Maddie Jackson, ninth, 2:30.08
Abigail Vega, 10th, 2:31.16
Reese McCurdy, 15th, 2:33.57
1600-meter run
Anahi Barboza, 14th, 5:43.77
Reese McCurdy, 16th, 5:48.15
Kyndal Hughes, 19th, 5:51.59
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, fifth, 12:23.38
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, 13th, 18.17
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, 14th, 50.79
4x100-meter relay
(Arianna Johnson, Jordan Strogov, Sophia Trammell, Ruthie Jones), 13th, 54.08
4x400-meter relay
(Lydie Varnadore, Maddie Jackson, Kinsley Worthey, Ruthie Jones), fifth, 4:17.86
4x800-meter relay
(Anahi Barboza, Maddie Jackson, Madison Wright, Abigail Vega), first, 10:04.61
High Jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-7
Lydie Varnadore, seventh, 4-10
Long Jump
Lennon Ibsen, fifth, 15-11
Triple Jump
Lennon Ibsen, first, 35-4
Aubrey Evans, fourth, 34-0
Cooper Garrett, sixth, 32-9
Arianna Johnson, eighth, 32-4
Pole Vault
Lennon Ibsen, first, 12-6
Discus
Brylan Gray, third, 95-3
Mariella Francisco Sebastian, 15th, 74-1
Mckenna Jackson, 34th, 51-4
Javelin
Cooper Garrett, first, 107-11
Bella Weaver, third, 101-2
Seagan Hill, 20th, 65-10
Kaylee George, 27th, 54-9.5
Shot Put
Brylan Gray, second, 36-6
BOYS
100-meter dash
Malik Turner, 19th, 11.55
Skyler Cody, 40th, 11.83
200-meter dash
Owen Pettis, eighth, 23.03
Connor Kinsley, 56th, 25.52
400-meter dash
Patrick Sherrill, fifth, 51.14
Owen Pettis, 15th, 53.04
Connor Kinsley, 39th, 57.44
800-meter run
Ian Norman, 25th, 2:07.33
Samuel Moses, 40th, 2:12.49
Samuel Campero, 41st, 2:12.92
Pablo Rodriguez, 43rd, 2:13.06
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, 21st, 4:55.59
Samuel Moses, 27th, 5:06.24
Javier Medina Soto, 28th, 5:09.87
Samuel Campero, 31st, 5:13.32
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, 10th, 16.02
300-meter hurdles
Ryder Griggs, 10th, 43.58
4x100-meter relay
(Skyler Cody, Malik Turner, Patrick Sherrill, Kobe King), sixth, 43.70
4x400-meter relay
(Patrick Sherrill, Ryder Griggs, Connor Kinsley, Kobe King), 11th, 3:49.32
4x800-meter relay
(Ian Norman, Samuel Moses, Pablo Rodriguez, Samuel Campero), seventh, 8:54.98
High Jump
Malik Turner, third, 6-4
Shaq Hawkins, 10th, 5-10
Long Jump
Kobe King, 11th, 20-1.25
Malik Turner, 21st, 19-2.5
Shaq Hawkins, 31st, 18-1.75
Triple Jump
Patrick Sherrill, third, 43-2.25
Kobe King, sixth, 40-9.5
Discus
Caden Kilgore, 11th, 122-9
Eli Frasier, 18th, 112-3
Darrell Prater, 23rd, 103-2
Javelin
Darrell Prater, first, 165-0
Carter Tinker, 10th, 136-9
Shot Put
Eli Frasier, 17th, 40-1
Darrell Prater, 20th, 37-2
Caden Kilgore, 31st, 34-10
