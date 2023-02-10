Carter Wilborn registered 14 points to pace Fyffe past Collinsville 53-50 in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Area 12 Tournament in Sand Rock on Tuesday night.
Eli Carter had nine points and Brodie Willoughby and Cooper Cox each contributed eight points for the No. 2-seeded Red Devils.
Collinsville’s Dawson Cothran scored 17 points and Gavin Lang and Colton Wills added 10 points apiece.
Gadsden City 63, Fort Payne 59 —
Luke Stephens scored a game-high 26 points and Jackson Banks recorded 16 points as Fort Payne fell short against Gadsden City in the Class 6A Area 13 Tournament semifinal round in Gadsden on Tuesday night.
Steven Jones finished with 16 points and Kahalil Hughley and Jakobi Sharp each contributed 10 points for the Titans.
The Wildcats led the whole game. Stephens fouled out with 6 minutes to play in regulation and Fort Payne had a missed opportunity at a go-ahead shot with 5 seconds remaining.
Plainview 75, Sylvania 37 —
Jonah Williams swished 7 of 8 3-point attempts, scoring 21 points and leading four Plainview boys in double-digit scoring en route to a win against Sylvania in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Luke Smith scored 14 points, Landon White added 12 points with five rebounds and Dylan Haymon had 10 points for the top-seeded Bears, who advanced to the championship game in the Class 3A Area 14 Tournament at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Geraldine 77, Asbury 51 —
Jaxon Colvin’s 22 points and eight rebounds led four Geraldine boys in double-figure scoring, while ousting Asbury from the postseason in the Class 3A Area 14 Tournament in Rainsville on Tuesday night.
Redick Smith scored 17 points, Connor Johnson added 13 points and Lucas Bryant chipped in 10 points, as the 2-seeded Bulldogs (19-11) advanced to the area final at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Asbury’s Landon Bethune finished with 16 points.
Ider’s Eli Palmer finished with nine points and Zion Finnerty and Austin Cross each contributed eight points, closing the season against North Sand Mountain in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Chandler Sullivan led the top-seeded Bison with 19 points in the quarterfinal round. Atlas Smith recorded 13 points and Nyle Poore added 11 points.
Woodville 63, Valley Head 42 —
Kolby Dupree had 12 points and Hunter Robinson and Eian Bain scored 11 points apiece against Woodville in the first round of the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament on Tuesday night.
Damien Benson led the No. 5-seeded Panthers with a game-high 22 points, producing 15 points in the fourth quarter. Samuel Peek scored 11 points and Trey Stone added 10 points.
