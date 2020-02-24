PREP BASEBALL: Fort Payne edges Plainview on late-game error

With the game tied at 2 in the bottom of the seventh, Fort Payne's Chase Henderson bunted and reached on a pitching error, allowing Dylan Wisener to score the winning run in a 3-2 victory against Plainview at Fort Payne on Saturday afternoon.
The Bears scored a run to go ahead in the first inning. Tristan Willingham doubled to right field, allowing Levi Brown to score.
Steven Cornelius plated Chris Swanson from third base on a line drive single to center field in the top of the third to extend Plainview’s lead to 2-0.
The Wildcats tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Aaron Hawkins scored on a catching error, before J.D. Blalock helped Troy McCormick to score on a ground out to short with two outs on the board.
Willingham struck out Ben Perry looking to end the frame.
Fort Payne’s Dalton Gray pitched himself out of a bases-loaded situation in the second inning. After walking Matthew Brown to load the bases, Gray struck out Levi Brown swinging for the third out, preserving a scoreless inning for the Bears.
Gray lasted 4 innings, surrendering two runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Wisener relieved Gray and picked up the win, striking out five and allowing no runs on three hits.
Plainview finished the game with a 9-2 hitting advantage, but Fort Payne’s pitching and defense helped make up for the deficit.
Willingham and Cornelius each had two hits and an RBI apiece for the Bears. Levi Brown and Swanson added two hits apiece.
Noah White took the loss for Plainview, giving up one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Willingham started the game and lasted 3 innings. He allowed two runs in no hits, while striking out three and walking two.
Fort Payne 10, Crossville 0
J.D. Blalock led a trio of Fort Payne pitchers in recording a 10-0 shutout win against Crossville in Fort Payne on Saturday afternoon.
Blalock struck out six and walked two, while giving up no hits or runs across 3 innings of work in the win. Eli Kirby tossed 2 innings in relief, striking out two and keeping a clean sheet. Alex Akins walked one and struck out three to close the game.
Ben Perry had two hits with an RBI and scored two runs at the plate for the Wildcats. Cooper Harcrow added two hits with an RBI and scored a run, and Sam Hotalen plated three runs. Aaron Hawkins and Ricky Adame recorded two RBIs apiece.
Colby Lesley took the loss on the mound for the Lions. He walked three and struck out three, while allowing three runs on three hits in 3 ⅓ innings.
Fort Payne scored three runs in the opening inning and went ahead 7-0 heading into the fourth inning.
