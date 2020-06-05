Ider’s Holt inks football letter of intent

Ider senior Andy Holt signed a national letter of intent to continue his football career at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, this week.
Holt lettered in football as a defensive lineman and in baseball as a first baseman at Ider.
He plans to major in physical therapy at Capital.
A full story on Holt will be featured in Wednesday’s edition of The Times-Journal.
