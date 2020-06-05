Ider’s Holt inks football letter of intent

Pictured in front, from left, is Christie Lundgren (stepmom), Andy Holt and Jay Holt (dad); in back, from left, is Miles Keith (Ider football coach), Hayden Lundgren (stepbrother) and Cyrus Frost (Ider principal). 

 Contributed photo

Ider senior Andy Holt signed a national letter of intent to continue his football career at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, this week.

Holt lettered in football as a defensive lineman and in baseball as a first baseman at Ider.

He plans to major in physical therapy at Capital.

A full story on Holt will be featured in Wednesday’s edition of The Times-Journal.

