During a baseball camp in June, Sam Crowell tossed just a couple of innings in a game.
His time on the mound was enough to spark interest from Lee University’s baseball coaches.
“I impressed them enough for them to come over and talk to me. I went on my first visit around July and that’s when they offered me,” said Crowell, a Plainview senior who signed a baseball scholarship with the NCAA Division II university in Cleveland, Tenn., during a ceremony at Plainview School in Rainsville on Thursday morning.
“It wasn’t just me who got me here — it was the Lord and my family and coaches played a big part in it.”
The left-hander will join the Flames as a pitcher only, he said. The Flames compete in the Gulf South Conference, along with schools such as The University of Alabama in Huntsville, Auburn University at Montgomery, The University of West Alabama and Shorter University in Rome, Ga.
Plainview baseball head coach Phil Johnson said although Crowell wasn’t particularly a standout marked as a future college baseball player as a junior high player, his discipline and continual improvement allowed him to rise to such a level throughout his high school career.
“He’s a rockstar of a kid, comes from a good family. He has a tremendous work ethic and has really developed as a player,” Johnson said. “…Every year there was growth. He’s a great teammate and one of the most-liked guys on our team.”
Johnson, who enters his eighth year coaching at his alma mater Plainview, is also an alumnus of Lee University.
“It’s kind of cool getting to have a player experience some of the same things I did a long time ago,” the coach said.
For Crowell, choosing Lee University as his collegiate destination wasn’t very difficult after meeting some of the university’s coaches and players and having a look around the campus.
Crowell committed to the Flames in August 2022.
“The campus is in a good place and the coaches showed a little more interest in me. They were a good group of guys and it just felt like home to me,” Crowell said of his decision-making process.
Crowell joins a Lee team hot off a successful campaign in 2022. The Flames claimed their first Gulf South Conference championship and appeared in the NCAA DII South Region final, compiling a 33-24 overall record and a 17-12 mark in conference play.
Although Crowell has dreams of making baseball his career, he does have a secondary career path in mind. He said he plans to major in biology at Lee and study dentistry. If he decides to further his education, Crowell said he’d like to become an orthodontist.
Of course, Crowell still has a lot more time in a blue-and-white uniform.
There’s a bright senior season ahead of him on the diamond this spring.
“(Crowell) has a chance to be our leader on the mound,” Johnson said. “He had a big run with us last year. He was part of our 1A and 1B [pitching staff], really. And now he has a chance to really stand out as the guy that’s out there for a big game, whether it’s an area game or, hopefully, some postseason games. He’ll have a chance to be out there Game 1 and set the tone for the rest of the season.”
Crowell's in no rush to get through his senior season. He wants to soak it all in.
“I’d like to enjoy my season and not really think about college too much, just enjoy being with my teammates and help out the team as best as I can,” he said.
