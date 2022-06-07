Whitt leads Hornets through first summer workout

Upon obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University, Mark Whitt mailed 30 job applications to Georgia, fishing for something outside of his home state of Alabama.
And after a 30-year career of developing high school basketball programs in the Peach State, the Boaz native has made his long-awaited return to Alabama to lead the Ider varsity boys basketball program.
“I knew I wanted to leave Alabama and see what all there was out there, but I always knew that if a situation ever occurred where I could come back, it would be good for my family and it would be good for me,” said Whitt, who began summer basketball workouts at Ider on Tuesday.
Whitt was approved as the new Ider boys head coach at a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting last month, taking control after the resignation of Blaine Smith, who helmed the program for two seasons.
After spending his last two years coaching the boys basketball team at Dade County High School (Ga.), Whitt is getting to work at Ider, evaluating players and continuing the positive climb that Smith helped produce across his two seasons leading the boys team.
Whitt met with his players before the end of school, dishing out some concepts at the root of his basketball philosophy.
“I want them to be good teammates, make sure to have a want to work together, to be selfless, to make your teammates better, have confidence in their teammates,” he said. “A lot of times when kids don’t have confidence in their teammates, in my experience, it keeps them from doing the best they can.
“I also told them that I want to put them in the best position to be successful. I look forward to getting to evaluate the players and build a system and culture that they can be proud of and that the school and the parents can be proud of.”
Though Whitt will design a plan of attack and defense that works best for his Ider players, he said his teams have skewed toward heavy zone defense through the years. Although his Dade County team played more man-to-man defense than zone, he said.
“Personnel makes you do a lot of different things,” Whitt said. “...The offense has also changed throughout the years as well. I mainly try to put players in positions to be athletes instead of having to be more robotic or systematic. I think sometimes when you make the kids think about a system too much it takes away from them being able to play fast or play at a high level.
“A lot of the kids that I’ve brought through our offense play controlled pickup to where they can be in a position to showcase their skills. The kids love it. I’ve always had good responses when it comes to teaching that.”
Before earning his associate’s degree at Snead State Community College, Whitt said it was during that time when he began thinking about teaching and coaching as a career possibility. He was working at the recreation department in Boaz, coaching recreational league teams and travel ball teams, developing a liking for being an educator.
While coaching at Pike County (Ga.) from 2004-07, Whitt helped the team achieve a region championship in 2005, a year in which the team advanced to the Sweet 16 and produced two collegiate signees.
Coaching Jenkins County (Ga.) from 2007-13, Whitt’s team increased its winning percentage across six consecutive years and achieved three state tournament appearances, including the program’s first Final Four appearance in 2013. Whitt’s Jenkins County squad produced three collegiate signees.
Whitt’s Dade County program increased its winning percentage in both seasons and made back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in eight years.
Whitt is married to DeKalb County native Patrice Bowen Whitt and has four daughters and one granddaughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.