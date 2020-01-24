The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control approved an adjustment to the volleyball season and postseason schedule Wednesday.
The change will provide more time between area tournament, regional tournament and state tournament play, according to a prepared statement from the AHSAA.
The adjustments were made at the request of the Volleyball Coaches Committee. Next fall, the area tournaments will be played the week of Oct. 12-17 with the regional tournaments being played Wednesday, Oct. 21-Friday, Oct. 23. The AHSAA Elite Eight state tournament will be played Oct. 28-29.
