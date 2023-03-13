Kyleigh Thomas and AJ Kramer combined to allow four hits and two runs in a 2-0 loss against Skyline in the Fort Payne Varsity Tournament championship game at Fort Payne High School last Saturday night.

Thomas and Kramer each surrendered two hits and one run in two innings apiece in the pitching circle for the Wildcats (6-7). Thomas struck out one and walked three, and Kramer sat three and walked none. Marcella Rentas finished with two of Fort Payne’s four hits.

