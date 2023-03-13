Kyleigh Thomas and AJ Kramer combined to allow four hits and two runs in a 2-0 loss against Skyline in the Fort Payne Varsity Tournament championship game at Fort Payne High School last Saturday night.
Thomas and Kramer each surrendered two hits and one run in two innings apiece in the pitching circle for the Wildcats (6-7). Thomas struck out one and walked three, and Kramer sat three and walked none. Marcella Rentas finished with two of Fort Payne’s four hits.
Meanwhile, Skyline’s Olivia Treece and Nevaeh Buchanan kept the Wildcats scoreless with a combined pitching effort. Treece walked one and struck out none, giving up three hits in two innings. Buchanan sat two and walked none while allowing one hit. Treece added a double at the plate and plated a run and Brinlee Potts scattered two hits and scored a run.
In Fort Payne’s 3-1 victory against Scottsboro in the semifinal round, Abby Phillips blasted a two-run homer across the left-field fence to deliver the win in walk-off style earlier Saturday.
Carley Cash scattered three hits, including two doubles, with an RBI and a run scored for Fort Payne. Kramer tossed a complete game, retiring seven and walking three while surrendering four hits.
Scottsboro’s Kambrie Doss tallied two hits and Alyssa Smart added a double with a run scored. Smart sat seven, walked none and allowed six hits in a complete-game outing.
In last Friday’s tournament opener, Kramer launched a two-run homer across left field in the third inning to help Fort Payne defeat Fyffe 5-1. Phillips accounted for two hits and two runs scored. Thomas delivered a complete game in the circle, tossing six strikeouts and walking five while surrendering one hit and run.
Kendra Fay had Fyffe’s lone hit, a double. Katie Edge lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Lexi Brewer smacked a two-run home run in the third inning in a narrow loss to Pisgah in four innings in the Fort Payne Varsity Tournament at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.
Brewer’s homer plated Hayley Kilgore to pull the Hornets (4-5) within 6-5, and Sophia Murphey doubled home Makinley Traylor to knot the game at 6 in the fourth frame, before Brynley Traylor singled in Murphey for a go-ahead score later in the inning.
After Pisgah tied the game at 7 on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fourth, Madeline Flammia solo homered for the final go-ahead run.
Murphey finished with two doubles on three hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Julie Mavity drove in a run on a double. Brynley Traylor drove in two runs on two hits; she pitched a complete game, allowing eight runs and seven hits, sitting three and walking two.
Flammia finished with two hits, including an RBI-double, and plated two runs. Fallon Starkey and Claudia Barron each doubled. Piper Anderson picked up the win in the circle in three innings, giving up five runs on six hits with two walks and no strikeouts.
In Saturday’s 5-0 loss to North Jackson, Ider's Miklyn Troxtel delivered four innings of work on the mound, striking out and walking three while allowing five runs on four hits.
North Jackson’s Sarah Garner tripled on two hits and plated two runs, Avery Wynne drove in three runs on a double and Trinity Seale doubled and scored a run. Destry Lambert tossed five innings in the win; she sat four, walked two and allowed no runs on three hits.
Murphey accounted for both of the Hornets’ hits in a 10-0 loss against Skyline in tournament play last Friday. Maddie Johnson took the pitching loss in one inning, giving up six runs on two hits with two strikeouts and walks.
Olivia Treece sat six and walked four while surrendering no runs on two hits in 3 1/3 innings of the win for the Vikings. Kenzie Manning tripled with an RBI and two runs scored and Jayla Ross doubled on two hits and plated two runs.
Nevaeh Smith had both of Fyffe’s hits in a loss to North Jackson in the Fort Payne Varsity Tournament at Fort Payne High School last Saturday.
Briley Byrum tossed 4 2/3 innings of the loss, surrendering four hits and three runs with two walks and one strikeout for the Red Devils (1-7).
Destry Lambert hit a two-run home run with an RBI and a run scored for the Chiefs, Haven Steeley tripled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Peyton Hill doubled on two hits. Lambert retired six and walked one while giving up one hit and no runs across five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.