Jack McGullion tallied five touchdowns, Colby Harrison threw three touchdown passes and Cornerstone Christian Academy pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat six-man Pineview Christian, winning 63-46 in Ardmore, Tenn., on Thursday night.
The Eagles led 49-40 entering the fourth quarter, before McGullion returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and Owen Meadows added a 25-yard scoring run to widen the scoring gap and secure their third win of the season.
The Warriors, a Christian Football Association Six-Man program from Harvest, Ala., fell to a 1-2 overall record.
On Thursday night, McGullion accounted for 31 points and 176 total yards for Cornerstone (3-1, 1-1 CFA Eight-Man). After Lucas Hale rushed for a 30-yard TD and Jess Nelson scored on the PAT, McGullion caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Harrison in the game’s opening period.
McGullion ran for a 65-yard touchdown and reeled in a 2-point conversion throw from Harrison to give the Eagles a 21-14 advantage.
Cornerstone’s Connor Fortner recorded a safety in the second period. Harrison found McGullion for a 30-yard scoring strike afterward. Tristan Johnson scored on the ensuing 2-point conversion run attempt.
Harrison hit Sam Johnson for a 72-yard catch-and-run touchdown before the half, where the Eagles led 36-28.
In the third, McGullion had a 3-yard scoring run and Johnson ran for a 35-yard touchdown. Hale completed the 2-point conversion run following Johnson’s score, as Cornerstone maintained a 49-40 advantage.
Cornerstone returns to Eight-Man competition next Friday, traveling to Meridian, Miss., for a showdown against defending CFA state champion Russell Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.