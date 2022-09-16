Jack McGullion tallied five touchdowns, Colby Harrison threw three touchdown passes and Cornerstone Christian Academy pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat six-man Pineview Christian, winning 63-46 in Ardmore, Tenn., on Thursday night.

The Eagles led 49-40 entering the fourth quarter, before McGullion returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and Owen Meadows added a 25-yard scoring run to widen the scoring gap and secure their third win of the season.

