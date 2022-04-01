Fort Payne’s Cooper Harcrow unleashed three home runs, including a walk-off grand slam, on opening day of the annual Wildcat Classic at Fort Payne High School on Wednesday.
The 5-13 Wildcats went 2-1 through two days of the tournament. They wrapped up play in the Wildcat Classic on Friday. The Times-Journal went to press before the tournament’s end. Visit times-journal.com/sports for updates, and read about Fort Payne’s final day of tournament play in the Wednesday, April 6 edition of The Times-Journal.
On Wednesday, Harcrow’s grand slam helped the Wildcats romp past Section 14-2 in five innings.
Harcrow finished with six RBIs, batting 3 for 3 while scoring two runs. Will Green added a three-run homer, Ricky Adame went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Brannon Oliver plated two runs on two hits, as Fort Payne collected 11 hits and improved to 4-13.
Green struck out five and walked two while surrendering one run on two hits in four innings of the win on the mound for Fort Payne. Alex Akins allowed one hit and struck out one in relief.
Section’s Drake McCutchen sat seven and walked three while giving up nine runs on eight hits in four innings.
Blake Henry doubled and plated a run, and Logan Patterson chipped in a run for the Lions.
In the Wildcats’ 9-2 victory against Fyffe on Wednesday, Harcrow smacked a solo homer with a double on 3-for-3 batting and scored two runs. Sawyer Burt doubled and plated two runs, Caleb Stiefel doubled and drove in three runs, Dax Varnadore doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Jake Barnes scored a run on two hits.
Ethan McElhaney delivered six strikeouts and two walks while allowing two runs on seven hits in five innings of the win on the mound for the Wildcats.
Brody Blackwell pitched a complete game for the Red Devils, surrendering 11 hits with three strikeouts and walks.
Blackwell added a double at the plate, Yahir Balcazar drove in a run on two hits, and Bentley Coffee and Will Stephens contributed two hits apiece.
Fort Payne’s Macks Bishop retired 11 batters and walked two while giving up three runs on four hits in five innings of a 3-0 loss to Plainview, capping the Wildcats’ Day 2 at the annual Wildcat Classic on Thursday morning.
Burt doubled and Green singled as the only two hits for Fort Payne.
In Thursday morning’s victory for Class 3A’s top-ranked Bears, Noah White tossed a complete game, sitting 11 and walking one.
John Mathis Arnold’s three-run homer across right field in the top of the fifth inning accounted for all of Plainview’s offense.
