Jonah Williams hit four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points to lead four Plainview boys in double-digit scoring in an 89-38 victory against the Sylvania Rams in Sylvania on Tuesday night.
The Bears, who improved to 8-1 with their sixth straight win, led 51-29 at intermission and outscored Sylvania 38-9 in the second half.
Cole Millican made three 3-point baskets and finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Bears. Dylan Haymon hit four shots from beyond the arc and scored 14 points and Luke Smith contributed 11 points and five rebounds.
Eli Gurley led Sylvania (1-2) with nine points and Jarrett Hill added eight points.
Fyffe 66, Sand Rock 43:
Tate Goolesby had a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Fyffe Red Devils used a second-quarter scoring flurry to race past the Sand Rock Wildcats 66-43 in Fyffe on Tuesday night.
Micah Johnson scored 11 points, Xavier Works added 10 points and Parker Godwin chipped in 10 points with seven rebounds and six assists for the Red Devils (4-1).
Garyn Sharpe paced the Wildcats (2-2) with 16 points and Jacob St. Clair had 10 points.
Fyffe outscored Sand Rock 16-4 in the second quarter to take a 31-18 halftime lead.
Gadsden City 71, Fort Payne 61:
Lane White scored a game-high 27 points and Bryson Richey scored 12 points in the Fort Payne boys’ 71-61 loss to the Gadsden City Titans in Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
White sank three 3-point baskets in the first quarter, ending the frame with 13 points as the Wildcats (3-3) trailed 29-21.
Fort Payne was limited to 10 points in the second quarter and trailed 45-31 at halftime.
White scored nine points in the third as the Wildcats outscored the Titans 14-7.
Gadsden City’s Ratavious Hicks made all six free throw attempts in the fourth and Maleek Kidd made a 3-pointer and three foul shots to help the Titans (7-1) stave off Fort Payne.
